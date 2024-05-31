Everygame Poker $2000 in Prizes in Seven-day Slots Contest

June 3, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is awarding $2000 in prizes in its monthly seven-day Slots Contest. June 3 – 10, players will automatically earn contest points when they play Golden Dragon Inferno, Trinity Reels, Hot Lucky 7s, and the new Rockstar: World Tour, all found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the site.

16 players will win prize money; first prize is $400. Also this week, there’s an extra $500 in the prize pool for this month’s Blackjack Jackpot.

Golden Dragon Inferno has Nudging Wilds and a Hold & Win bonus feature. A glorious Golden Dragon is this Chinese slot’s Wild. It can expand to create a full Wild Reel and multiply wins up to 10X. Bonus symbols can trigger three re-spins during which they hold in place.

Trinity Reels has glittering gemstones and a special sixth reel that can add Triple Wilds to the reels, split some reel positions into two or three symbols, or award up to 10X win multipliers. Scatters can award ten free spins where Boosts appear much more frequently.

The most popular rock band in the world takes the stage in Rockstar: World Tour. In its Hold & Win feature, the Multiplier Bonus multiplies the value of randomly chosen Bonus symbols up to 256X.

Hot Lucky 7s is a charming game with classic symbols and simple features for a no-frills, all thrills style of play. Wilds multiply wins up to 3X. Scatters can trigger Free Spins with Wild multipliers increased to up to 5X.

$2500 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES – UP TO $500 EXTRA FOR WINNING HANDS

The prize pool has been increased for this month’s Blackjack Jackpot bonuses. June 3 – 9, Blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, Small Suite 21s or Big Suite 21s. This month there’s an extra $500 prize for hitting a Lucky 7s Blackjack (three sevens). Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

Known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker also has a casino games section with a large and growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.