Everygame Poker Giving 100 Free Spins on Book of Helios

By
Peter McCullough
-
0
27
Book of Helios

September 1, 2022 (Press Release) — In the casino games section at Everygame Poker, the Slot of the Month for September is the mystical Book of Helios. Until the end of the month, players can take up to 100 free spins on this enchanting game from Betsoft.

Book of Helios is a fantasy game where a mystical book triggers free spins and multiplies wins. In this new action-adventure game from Betsoft, players team up with acclaimed hero Olivia Brave as she infiltrates the temple of Helios, the Greek god of the sun, in search of treasure.

The mystical Book of Helios that guides her on this great adventure is both a Wild and a Scatter. It can replace any symbol and three can trigger ten free spins. As free spins begin, Helios charges onto the screen in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel.

During free spins, every Book of Helios wild/scatter symbol expands to fill the reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating epic payouts.

FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: BOOK OF HELIOS

September 1-30, 2022
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit
Coupon code: FLARE01
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit
Coupon code: FLARE02
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit
Coupon code: FLARE03
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit
Coupon code: FLARE04

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

In addition to its busy poker tables, Everygame Poker has a growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.

Everygame Casino

Everygame Casino

200% up to $2,000 plus 50 Free Spins!

  • Use Bonus Codes: CASINOWIN1 and CASINOWIN2

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Exclusive
Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here