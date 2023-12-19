Everygame Poker with Christmas Lucky Pick Casino Bonuses

December 18, 2023 (Press Release) – Until December 26th, Everygame Poker players can pick from fifteen Christmas Lucky Pick bonus offers to win free spins, cash bonuses and free poker tournament tickets.

The Christmas Lucky Pick bonus Christmas tree is decorated with 15 golden ornaments, each containing a different Christmas bonus offer. Players can click any four of them to reveal their four Christmas bonuses.

Among the fifteen bonus prizes are free spins on popular Christmas slots including Take Santa’s Shop, Stay Frosty and Sleighin’ It.

Take Santa’s Shop is a progression game with Christmas toys and candies on its reels. Every ten spins, Ornaments that have been collected become Wilds. Three Santa’s Sleigh symbols trigger 15 free spins.

In Stay Frosty, a happy Snowman is a sticky expanding Wild. Merry Reindeer is the Scatter symbol and can award an instant cash payout of up to $100 and trigger up to 20 free spins.

Sleighin’ It has a randomly triggered progressive jackpot that grows quickly since it’s linked to another popular game. Its Wild Reels feature fills an entire reel with Wilds. Scatters trigger a Free Spins feature where players choose the number of Free Spins they receive and the number of Wild Reels that come with them.

Everygame Poker may be known for its huge selection of slots and table games, but it also hosts busy poker tables. The Christmas Lucky Picks include poker tournament tickets and Gold Chips that can be redeemed for no deposit bonuses and free poker tournament tickets.