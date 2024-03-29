Everygame Poker’s Week-long April $2000 Slots Contest

April 1, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is awarding $2000 in prizes in the Slots Contest that starts today and concludes on April 8. Players will automatically earn contest points when they play Bounding Luck, Woodlanders, Thai Blossoms and Enchanted: Forest of Fortune. All of the featured games are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the site.

Bounding Luck is a Chinese slot with a chance to win up to 5,440X the bet with each and every spin. Symbols pay all ways with no paylines and just paydays. During its Free Spins bonus feature, players can collect special Golden Rabbits which exchange lower paying symbols for the highest paying symbol.

In Woodlanders, players can win up to 3,794X their bet. The fantasy game comes with generous bonuses featuring a charming family of fairies. The reels can be summoned from the wishing well with a sprinkle of fairy dust.

Thai Blossoms features stacking Wilds that stick for two spins when occurring on a winning payline. The Grand Elephant, lord of the fragrant jungle, grants access to a generous Free Spins mode where the stacking Wilds hold in place until the end of the bonus round.

The brand-new Enchanted: Forest of Fortune is crowned by its popular Hold & Win feature, which will keep players playing to see how big their wins can grow in the Enchanted Forest. Stacked Mystery Symbols, Free Spins and frequent Wilds make this game a thriller.

BLACKJACK SUPER QUEST BRINGS UP TO $50 EXTRA FOR SERIES OF WINNING HANDS

There’s even more for players to get their hands on between April 1st and April 7th, as Blackjack Super Quest brings the chance to bank an extra $50. To win the bonusplayers need to land a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game.

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. The site also has a casino games section with a large and growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.