Everygame, Year End Bonuses, 100 Free Spins w/No Deposit

December 22, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is wrapping up 2023 with special End of Year Bonuses on four popular slots from Betsoft.

From Christmas Day until New Years Eve, players can get free spins on Enchanted: Forest of Fortune, Triple Lucky 8s, Rise of Triton and Super Golden Dragon Inferno. The casino is also giving everyone 25 free blackjack bets and a chance to win blackjack bonus prizes.

Feera the Fairy and Rufus the Ogre are back in the brand-new Enchanted: Forest of Fortune. A cunning wizard named Eldrid also lives within the towering trees, looking to use his power to make the wildest dreams come true. This magical new 5X4 slot has Betsoft’s new Hold and Win feature as well Stacked Mystery Symbols, plentiful free spins, frequent Wilds.

Poseidon guides the quest for undersea riches in Rise of Triton. This thrilling new video slot with beautiful mythical symbols has epic special features like a Hold & Win bonus round where players collect pearls to win instant prizes. Scatters award up to ten free spins.

Triple Lucky 8s, just introduced in November, has familiar fruit symbols on its reels as well as Chinese gold coins. The Wild symbol is a flaming Triple 8 which can trigger Wild Respins. Wild Respins can be re-triggered up to five times for blazing hot wins.

A red-hot sequel to one of the most popular new games introduced this year, the new Super Golden Dragon Inferno features a fiery Golden Dragon. Its Hold & Win bonus feature, Nudging Multiplier Wilds and Stacked Mystery Symbols all contribute to massive wins.

YEAR END BONUSES

Available December 25-31, 2023¬¬¬¬

50 Free Spins on Enchanted: Forest of Fortune

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: FOF50

50 Free Spins on Triple Lucky 8s

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: LUCKY60

70 Free Spins on Rise of Triton

Min. deposit $30

Coupon code: ROT70

100 Free Spins on Super Golden Dragon Inferno

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify.

Coupon code: FREE

FREE BLACKJACK BETS and $2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES

December 25-31, everyone automatically gets 25 free blackjack bets when they take a seat at a blackjack table. They can win up to $250 with their free bets (25X wagering requirement). They’ll also win bonus prizes up to $500 when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.