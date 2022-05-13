Fill Up on Some Tasty Monthly Slot Bonuses at Cherry Jackpot

When it Comes to Handing Out the Best Casino Bonuses, Players Will Get a Full Menu of Goodies When You Play Cherry Jackpot Casino in May!

What’s on the menu over at Cherry Jackpot? There’s a lot to whet your appetite like a bursting Popinata free spins bonus, a serenade by Mariachi 5 and monthly spins to fill up on!

100% Slots bonus plus 50 spins on Popinata

Make a minimum deposit of $35 and claim an extra 100% plus 50 free spins on Popinata.

The bonus can be claimed once this month and is allowed to be used to play all slots. The maximum allowed bet is $10. The deposit plus bonus is subject to 40x wagering.

100% slots bonus plus 25 spins on The Mariachi 5

Make a minimum deposit of $35 and claim an extra 100% plus 25 free spins on The Mariachi 5. The bonus can be claimed once this month and is allowed to be used to play all slots. The deposit plus bonus is subject to 40x wagering and has a total maximum allowed bet of $10.

150 Monthly Spins

Make a deposit of at least $55 throughout the month and claim a complimentary 150 free spins. The free spins are awarded on the Asgard slot only. The total maximum allowed wager wit the free spin winnings is $10. All winnings must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.