Free Spin Bonuses & Double Comp Points on Twister Wilds Slot

Spin Through May with Twister Wilds – Jackpot Capital’s Game of the Month!

May 2025 is blowing in big rewards at Jackpot Capital Casino with their Game of the Month spotlight on the thrilling slot Twister Wilds! This action-packed game is delivering free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and double comp points to all players throughout the month.

🎁 33 Free Spins on Twister Wilds

Coupon Code: 33WILDS

Redeem 33 free spins on Twister Wilds with just one deposit made anytime in May.

📅 Valid: May 1 – May 31, 2025

💡 Note: One deposit in May is required to activate this bonus.

💰 Up to 200% Match Bonus – Valid Twice Daily!

Level up your gameplay with generous match bonuses:

💵 Deposit $30 or more to receive a 175% Bonus

💵 Deposit $50 or more to score a 200% Bonus (up to $1500!)

Coupon Code: 25GOTM05

🎯 Valid twice per day from May 1 – May 31, 2025

📝 Minimum deposit: $30

🎉 50 Free Spins After Deposit Bonus

Claim 50 Free Spins on Twister Wilds after using the match bonus coupon (25GOTM05).

Bonus Code: 25GOTM05-FREE

🔒 Available only to players who’ve first redeemed the parent bonus

💰 Max Withdrawal: $180

📅 Valid through May 31, 2025

⭐ Double Comp Points on Twister Wilds

Jackpot Capital is making May even more rewarding with Double Comp Points on all wagers in Twister Wilds.

🎯 Instead of earning 1 comp point per $10 wagered, you’ll earn 1 comp point for every $5 wagered – doubling your rewards with every spin!

🌪️ Why Play Twister Wilds?

Get swept up in the high-stakes excitement of Twister Wilds, where stormy reels bring multipliers, wild symbols, and massive win potential. With engaging graphics and frequent bonus features, it’s the perfect pick for May’s spotlight.

🚀 How to Claim Your Bonuses:

Log in to your Jackpot Capital Casino account. Deposit the required amount. Enter the bonus code(s) above to activate your reward. Spin the reels of Twister Wilds and enjoy the storm of prizes!

📅 Promo Recap for May 2025:

Offer Code Requirement Validity 33 Free Spins 33WILDS One deposit in May May 1–31 175%-200% Match Bonus 25GOTM05 Min. $30 deposit May 1–31 (2x/day) 50 Free Spins 25GOTM05-FREE Use 25GOTM05 first May 1–31 Double Comp Points Auto-applied Play Twister Wilds May 1–31

🎰 Ready to Spin the Twister?

Don’t miss out on this whirlwind of value! Head to Jackpot Capital Casino today, spin Twister Wilds, and make the most of these exclusive Game of the Month rewards.

👉 Play Now at Jackpot Capital Casino!