New Tarot Destiny Slot Gives Players Bewitching Wins

There’s a new game and spins offer at El Royale Casino. Is tarot fortune telling or crystal ball readings your thing? Then you’d better head over to El Royale Casino and claim your 140 free spins on Tarot Destiny.

A bewitching time is guaranteed with treasure chests, wilds, hold and spin features, scatters, free spins, and more.

Enter the Gypsy’s caravan to play our new game, Tarot Destiny, and find out your fortune.

You’ll love this 5X3 slot with 10 fixed paylines, featuring Crystal Balls, Treasure Chests, Tarot Cards, and bewitching features.

The Hold & Spin feature is triggered when 3 Crystal Balls appear on the middle reel. Each Crystal Ball resets your Free Spins, and you’ll win 20x your bet!

Every time you collect 4 Wilds, you’ll score 10 more Free Games. Each time you retrigger Free Games, Wilds take on the multiplier value of any Tarot Cards on the gameboard.

What prizes and payouts do you have in store? Play Tarot Destiny for mystical winnings

Claim the bonus with bonus code WONDERLAND before you make a deposit. For your free spins, you need to deposit at least $10 using the Neosurf payment option, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, or Flexepin, or $30 with a credit card.

You can claim the new game bonus up to five times per account. There’s a $10 max bet. The maximum payout is 30x your deposit. Wager 35x the total deposit + bonus. In addition to Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, and Real-Series Video Slots, there are also board games. The free spins are only for the new game.

Play El Royale Casino today and get your hands on these magical free spins!