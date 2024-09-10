‘Galaxy Blast!’ Slot is Now LIVE at Sloto’Cash Casino!

Get ready to soar into the cosmos with the all-new crash game Galaxy Blast, brought to you by SpinLogic.

This exhilarating game is now live at Sloto’Cash Casino, offering players the chance to experience high-octane thrills with the potential for massive wins! And to make things even better, there’s a $7 Free Chip waiting just for you!

$7 Free Chip on Galaxy Blast!

Bonus Code: 7GALAXYCRASH

7GALAXYCRASH No Deposit Required

Max. Cashout: $200

$200 Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Promo Period: September 5 – 30

September 5 – 30 Eligibility: All Players

This limited-time offer is your perfect opportunity to dive into the game without spending a dime. Just enter the code, enjoy the action, and shoot for the stars!

Game Description: What is Galaxy Blast?

Galaxy Blast is not just any ordinary slot—it’s an electrifying crash game that takes excitement to new heights. The premise? You and other players climb aboard a Rocket Multiplier, place your bets, and ride the rocket as high as you dare before cashing out. But be warned—the rocket can explode at any moment, leaving you with nothing if you push your luck too far.

Here’s how it works:

Place Your Bet: Decide how much you’re willing to wager as the Rocket prepares for launch. Watch the Multiplier Rise: Once the Rocket takes off, your bet multiplier increases in real-time. The longer the flight, the higher the multiplier—potentially reaching an astronomical 5,000x! Bail Out or Bust: Here’s where the fun (and strategy) kicks in. Do you cash out early and lock in your winnings? Or do you hold on and aim for the sky-high payouts, risking it all if the rocket explodes? Auto Cash-Out Option: Feeling the pressure as the multiplier climbs? You can set an Auto Cash-Out at any time to automatically bail out at your chosen multiplier.

Why You’ll Love Galaxy Blast

Thrilling Gameplay : Few games can match the intensity of Galaxy Blast, where each second counts. Your heartbeat will race as you decide how far to push your luck!

: Few games can match the intensity of Galaxy Blast, where each second counts. Your heartbeat will race as you decide how far to push your luck! Sky-High Payout Potential : With a possible 5,000x multiplier , the rewards can be out of this world for those brave enough to ride the rocket to its peak.

: With a possible , the rewards can be out of this world for those brave enough to ride the rocket to its peak. Multiplayer Fun: Compete alongside other players in real-time, making each round a thrilling, shared experience.

Galaxy Blast is perfect for players who love the thrill of high-risk, high-reward gaming. Whether you prefer to play it safe and cash out early or take big risks for even bigger rewards, this game delivers a unique and unforgettable experience.

Buckle Up for a Universe of Wins!

Are you ready to test your luck and skills in the hottest new game at Sloto’Cash Casino? Now’s the perfect time to blast off with Galaxy Blast and your $7 Free Chip. Remember to use the bonus code 7GALAXYCRASH to start your adventure.

Don’t wait too long—this exclusive offer is only available from September 5 to 30. So climb aboard, take your shot at astronomical rewards, and see if you can handle the ride!