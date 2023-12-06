Slotland’s New Casino Launch of CryptoWins Excites Players

December 5, 2023 (News Release) – Slotland Entertainment, a respected pioneer and leader in the online casino world, has just launched a new cryptocurrency casino. CryptoWins has more than 350 games from six games providers. All withdrawals and deposits are done in cryptocurrency.

CryptoWins offers a diverse selection of game types including classic slots, video poker, keno, bingo, and table games. Mainly focused on slots, including more than 85 provably fair games, the new crypto casino also offers other types of games such as lottery and crash games.

Many of CryptoWins’ games have been created by Slotland’s own game developers, but the new casino also offers games from EvoPlay, Felix Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinthon and Vibra Gaming. More games from more sources are coming soon. Popular games include Samba Queen, a carnival-themed game with Double Wilds and a Free Spins bonus feature; Sugar Daddy, a fast-paced game with gold diggers, stacks of cash, diamonds and other symbols of luxury on its reels; and Gangster Affair, a Bonnie & Clyde game with two free spins features and two jackpots.

CryptoWins promises lightning-fast next-day withdrawals and accepts all of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including popular stablecoins. Deposits and withdrawals can be made using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin. More options are coming soon.

Players can logon using nothing but their email address or, for extra anonymity, they can logon using just their crypto wallet ID.

CryptoWins players can claim generous bonuses and exclusive VIP perks including Welcome Match Bonuses of up to 3 BTC. High rollers depositing $1000 or more are eligible for a 177% High Limit Welcome Offer. For players that deposit without a win, a weekly cashback bonus of up to 7% of the previous week’s net loss is available.

3-TIER WELCOME PACKAGE

Available to all new players

1st Deposit:

77% Match Bonus up to 1 BTC

Bonus code: WELCOME1

2nd Deposit:

107% Match Bonus up to 1 BTC

Bonus code: WELCOME2

3rd Deposit:

127% Match Bonus and $77 Free

Bonus codes: WELCOME3 and 77FREE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About CryptoWins

CryptoWins is a new cryptocurrency casino operated by Slotland Entertainment. The new crypto-only online casino has more than 350 games from Slotland Entertainment S.A. and five other games providers: EvoPlay, Felix Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinthon and Vibra Gaming. Fast deposits and withdrawals are done using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin. Support is available around the clock via live chat and email.