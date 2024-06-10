Get Extra Spins During Everygame’s Betsoft Free Spins Week!

June 10, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is featuring three of its players’ favorite tiger-themed slots during Free Spins Week, June 10-17. Tiger’s Luck, Gold Tiger Ascent and Tiger’s Claw are all found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section. Players that deposit with Mastercard will get 30 EXTRA free spins.

According to ancient legends, the powerful Tiger is a symbol of good and plentiful fortune. In Tiger’s Luck, which was just introduced in March, the Tiger is a Sticky Wild that boosts wins. Six or more Bonus symbols trigger the Hold and Win feature where Bonus symbols hold for three re-spins.

Gold Tiger’s Ascent features a magical Gold Tiger taking players to the high mountains of China, and Magic Red Envelopes that reveal instant cash wins, high value symbols, Wilds and even Scatters. It pays on three-of-a-kind on any payline. Scatters can award up to 10 free spins and an instant $200 pay out. During Free Spins, up to 5 Envelopes will contain Scatters.

Tiger’s Claw is a mystical 3-4-5-4-3 slot game with extra rows on the middle reels creating 720 ways to win. A Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb can trigger up to 96 free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH MASTERCARD DEPOSITS – Available June 10-17, 2024

30 Free Spins on Tiger’s Luck (60 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: STRIPES1

60 Free Spins on Gold Tiger Ascent (90 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: STRIPES2

70 Free Spins on Tiger’s Claw (100 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $70

Coupon code: STRIPES3

Wagering requirement: 30X.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

June 10-16, everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to Blackjack 21, found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section. Players can win up to $250 with their free bets (25X wagering requirement).

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers including Betsoft.