Get Ready for a Monster Slot Tourney at Vegas Crest Casino!

Prepare yourself for a frightfully fun experience at Vegas Crest Casino’s Monster Slot Tourney! This spine-tingling tournament takes place every weekend, from Friday to Sunday, giving you three full days to compete for monstrous rewards.

Featuring the most exciting Halloween and monster-themed slots, it’s the perfect way to embrace the spooky season and unleash your inner thrill-seeker!

How to Play

The rules are simple: spin with a wager of $/€0.25 or more per spin, and your best-equalized win over a single round will be counted. The player with the highest score at the end of the weekend wins the ultimate prize of $/€1,000 in cash! It’s an exhilarating challenge where your skills and a little bit of luck can lead you to monstrous wins.

What to Expect

Exciting Monster & Halloween-Themed Slots : Dive into spooky, themed games that will send shivers down your spine.

: Dive into spooky, themed games that will send shivers down your spine. Thrilling Competition : Every spin could bring you closer to the top of the leaderboard.

: Every spin could bring you closer to the top of the leaderboard. A Chance to Win Big: Compete for a jaw-dropping $/€1,000 cash prize!

Join the Fun

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, the Monster Slot Tourney promises an electrifying atmosphere and tons of excitement. Mark your calendars, get your spins in, and start your weekend with a thrilling ride to monstrous rewards! This weekly tournament is the ultimate way to enjoy the spooky vibes while competing for fantastic cash prizes.

Don’t miss out—join the Monster Slot Tourney today at Vegas Crest Casino and let the Halloween madness begin!