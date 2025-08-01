GOTM at Jackpot Capital, August 2015 Special Casino Offers

🐚 Jackpot Capital’s Game of the Month – Shelltastic Wins – August 2025 Special Offers

Jackpot Capital is making waves this August with Shelltastic Wins as the Game of the Month (GOTM)! Dive into exclusive rewards like free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and double comp points all month long.

🆓 33 Free Spins on Shelltastic Wins

🎁 Coupon Code: 33WINS

💡 How to Redeem: Make at least one deposit in August to activate the coupon.

📅 Valid: August 1 – August 31, 2025

💰 Up to 200% Match Bonus – Twice Daily!

Deposit and unlock huge bonuses up to $1,500:

🎯 175% Bonus on deposits of $30+

🎯 200% Bonus on deposits of $50+

✅ Use Coupon: 25GOTM08

🔁 Redeemable Twice Per Day

📅 Valid Through: August 31, 2025

🎉 Extra 50 Free Spins – When You Use the GOTM Bonus

Players who redeem the above GOTM bonus (coupon: 25GOTM08 ) unlock an additional 50 free spins on Shelltastic Wins!

🎁 Bonus Code: 25GOTM08-FREE

🔒 Eligibility: Must have used parent coupon 25GOTM08

💸 Max Withdrawal: $180

📅 Valid Until: August 31, 2025

Exclusive CPR Player Bonus:

50 Free Spins

Coupon Code: WHISPERS50

Max. cash-out: $100

Playthrough: 60x

Requires deposit between fixed

Valid until September 15th

Special Deposit Bonus

200% up to $500 & 50 Free Spins

Coupon Code: WHISPERS-SPECIAL

Spin Game: Shogun Princess Quest

Min. Deposit: $25

Playthrough: 30x (D&B, Spins)

Valid until September 15th

⭐ Double Comp Points – Double the Rewards!

During August, Jackpot Capital is also doubling comp points when you play Shelltastic Wins!

📈 Now Earn 1 Comp Point for Every $5 Wagered

(Instead of the usual $10 wagered per point)

💎 More points = more cashback, faster VIP level-ups, and exclusive perks!

🍃 Bonus Spotlight – Whispers of Seasons Slot

Let the wind carry you to fortune in Whispers of Seasons, a breathtaking 5×3 slot that transforms with each Japanese season. With elegant hand-drawn brushstroke art and immersive audio, this title is more than just a game—it’s a sensory journey.

Choose Your Season & Embrace Unique Wild Features:

🌸 Spring:

Respin Wilds

Hold & Spin Coin Collector

Sakura blossoms bring calming yet rewarding spins.

🎆 Summer:

Bursting Fireworks Wilds

Explosive Free Games

Vibrant gameplay under the festival skies.

🍁 Autumn:

Multiplier Wilds

Jackpot Coins

A golden chance to harvest mega wins.

❄️ Winter:

Expanding Mount Fuji Wilds

Tranquil Free Games

Serene visuals meet chilling prize potential.

🌬️ Random Season Mode:

Can’t choose? Let the slot surprise you with a new season on every spin!

🎨 Key Features:

25 Paylines

Seasonal Soundscapes

Dynamic, Brushstroke Visual Transitions

🎯 Final Thoughts

Whether you’re riding the tide with Shelltastic Wins or meditating through the beauty of Whispers of Seasons, August is the perfect time to spin and win at Jackpot Capital. Claim your free spins, grab that 200% bonus, and earn rewards faster with double comp points.

👉 Ready to reel in wins?

🎮 Play at Jackpot Capital Now and take advantage of these August-only offers before they disappear with the season!