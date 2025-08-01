GOTM at Jackpot Capital, August 2015 Special Casino Offers

🐚 Jackpot Capital’s Game of the Month – Shelltastic Wins – August 2025 Special Offers
Jackpot Capital is making waves this August with Shelltastic Wins as the Game of the Month (GOTM)! Dive into exclusive rewards like free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and double comp points all month long.
🆓 33 Free Spins on Shelltastic Wins
🎁 Coupon Code:
33WINS
💡 How to Redeem: Make at least one deposit in August to activate the coupon.
📅 Valid: August 1 – August 31, 2025
💰 Up to 200% Match Bonus – Twice Daily!
Deposit and unlock huge bonuses up to $1,500:
-
🎯 175% Bonus on deposits of $30+
-
🎯 200% Bonus on deposits of $50+
✅ Use Coupon:
25GOTM08
🔁 Redeemable Twice Per Day
📅 Valid Through: August 31, 2025
🎉 Extra 50 Free Spins – When You Use the GOTM Bonus
Players who redeem the above GOTM bonus (coupon:
25GOTM08) unlock an additional 50 free spins on Shelltastic Wins!
🎁 Bonus Code:
25GOTM08-FREE
🔒 Eligibility: Must have used parent coupon
25GOTM08
💸 Max Withdrawal: $180
📅 Valid Until: August 31, 2025
Exclusive CPR Player Bonus:
50 Free Spins
Coupon Code: WHISPERS50
Max. cash-out: $100
Playthrough: 60x
Requires deposit between fixed
Valid until September 15th
Special Deposit Bonus
200% up to $500 & 50 Free Spins
Coupon Code: WHISPERS-SPECIAL
Spin Game: Shogun Princess Quest
Min. Deposit: $25
Playthrough: 30x (D&B, Spins)
Valid until September 15th
⭐ Double Comp Points – Double the Rewards!
During August, Jackpot Capital is also doubling comp points when you play Shelltastic Wins!
📈 Now Earn 1 Comp Point for Every $5 Wagered
(Instead of the usual $10 wagered per point)
💎 More points = more cashback, faster VIP level-ups, and exclusive perks!
🍃 Bonus Spotlight – Whispers of Seasons Slot
Let the wind carry you to fortune in Whispers of Seasons, a breathtaking 5×3 slot that transforms with each Japanese season. With elegant hand-drawn brushstroke art and immersive audio, this title is more than just a game—it’s a sensory journey.
Choose Your Season & Embrace Unique Wild Features:
🌸 Spring:
-
Respin Wilds
-
Hold & Spin Coin Collector
-
Sakura blossoms bring calming yet rewarding spins.
🎆 Summer:
-
Bursting Fireworks Wilds
-
Explosive Free Games
-
Vibrant gameplay under the festival skies.
🍁 Autumn:
-
Multiplier Wilds
-
Jackpot Coins
-
A golden chance to harvest mega wins.
❄️ Winter:
-
Expanding Mount Fuji Wilds
-
Tranquil Free Games
-
Serene visuals meet chilling prize potential.
🌬️ Random Season Mode:
Can’t choose? Let the slot surprise you with a new season on every spin!
🎨 Key Features:
-
25 Paylines
-
Seasonal Soundscapes
-
Dynamic, Brushstroke Visual Transitions
🎯 Final Thoughts
Whether you’re riding the tide with Shelltastic Wins or meditating through the beauty of Whispers of Seasons, August is the perfect time to spin and win at Jackpot Capital. Claim your free spins, grab that 200% bonus, and earn rewards faster with double comp points.
👉 Ready to reel in wins?
🎮 Play at Jackpot Capital Now and take advantage of these August-only offers before they disappear with the season!
Jackpot Capital Casino
$1000 Welcome Bonus Pack
- Wagering Req: 30x – Max Bet Per Spin $10 – Min Deposit $25