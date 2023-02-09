Play with Two Sweet Bonuses on Slotland’s GOTM Amore

In February, there is a lot of love in the air and Amore is Slotland’s Game Of The Month. Get a 75% Crypto Match w/ Deposit: $5 – $500 or 50% Bonus w/ Deposit: $45 – $300

Embrace a classic tale of romance with some special sweets as you spin through this classic tale of love with some equally sweet wins. In your quest to unite the lovers, weave your way through Wilds and Scatter symbols in an attempt to unite them and win up to 5000x your stake – an impressive return on your investment!

There is even more to earn by participating in special Pick Me rounds in which you have the chance to earn Free Spins, higher bet multipliers, and instant cash rewards.

Here are the codes you need to share the love and win today:

75% Crypto Match

When you deposit $5-$500 with any cryptocurrency deposit, you will receive an additional 75% on top of your deposit. In order to use the bonus, you have to play the Amore slot only, and it can be redeemed twice a day. There is a 27x wagering requirement on the bonus. For the bonus to be applied, one must claim the bonus code GOTMCRYPTO.

50% Bonus

Get an extra 50% bonus when you deposit between $45 and $300, using any of the deposit options that are available to you. This bonus can only be redeemed once per day, can only be used on the Amore slot machine and is subject to a 25-time wagering requirement. To be eligible for the bonus, you must claim the bonus code GOTM50 at the time of registration.

Take advantage of your spins and turn them into sweetheart cash! Each time you make a spin of a hundred, you will earn one ticket entry into the Monthly Contest. You will be entered into the random draw for a chance to win up to $300 in cash at the end of the month when you earn a ticket.

The prize money will be divided among one person winning $300, two players winning $150, two players taking home $100, and five players walking away with an extra $50.