Grab a Sure Prize Daily Spinning Mr Green’s BIG Summer Wheel

By
Tanya L.
-
0
18
Summer Spins & Win

Mr Greens Summer Spin and Win is Underway! Spin the Summer Prize Wheel and collect guaranteed prizes every day when you play Mr Green’s Summer Spin and Win.

Play from now until June 19th to win free spins, real cash and more. The prizes you win is all up to the wheel, wherever it lands is what you will walk away with. Every spin is a win
All winnings earned from free spins and bonus monies are subject to 35x wagering.

Wagering must be met within 24 hours after being credited. Real cash winnings are free from wagering. To be eligible for the promotion you must opt-in and agree to the full promotional terms.

There’s no losers this summer when you play Mr Green! Start winning today by joining and doubling your deposit plus play some free spins on the house. Mr Green will match your first deposit 100% up to $100 when you deposit $20 or more. After you play $20 in the casino you unlock 100 free spins on Starburst.

That’s not all! The first 20 days of signing up and playing you will receive 5 free spins each day on various slots. New players from Canada is offered a $1,200 welcome bonus plus 200 free spins.

Mr Green Casino Bonus

Mr Green Casino

Sign up now + DOUBLE your deposit plus 200 FREE SPINS

PLAY NOW
Welcome bonus
Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here