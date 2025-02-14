Indulge in a Sweet Welcome Bonus at Red Stag Casino!

The reels have never been sweeter at Red Stag Casino! Get ready to embark on a candy-filled adventure where the wins are just as delicious as the treats.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, this exclusive Welcome Bonus is your golden ticket to a world of sugar-coated surprises and colorful thrills!

The Sweetest Offers Await You!

Red Stag Casino is rolling out the red carpet for new players with two mouthwatering promotions that promise to make your gaming experience even more delightful.

40 Free Spins on Candy Streak – No Deposit Required!

If you love free spins, you’re in for a real treat! Red Stag is giving new players a chance to spin the reels of Candy Streak without making a deposit. That’s right—you can enjoy 40 Free Spins on the house!

Bonus: 40 Free Spins on Candy Streak

40 Free Spins on Candy Streak Code: TASTYWIN

TASTYWIN Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Max Cashout: $160

$160 Availability: February 13 – 23

February 13 – 23 Who’s Eligible? New Players Only

350% Up to $700 + 93 Free Spins on Candy Streak

Want even more sweetness? Make your first deposit and claim a massive 350% match bonus up to $700, plus 93 extra Free Spins on Candy Streak! This is your chance to amplify your gameplay and enjoy extended fun with the ultimate candy-themed slot.

Bonus: 350% Up to $700 + 93 Free Spins on Candy Streak

350% Up to $700 + 93 Free Spins on Candy Streak Code: SUGARSPIN

SUGARSPIN Minimum Deposit: $10

$10 Wagering Requirement: 30x (bonus + deposit)

30x (bonus + deposit) Availability: February 13 – 23

February 13 – 23 Who’s Eligible? New Players Only

Game Spotlight: Candy Streak Multiways!

Step into a world of sweet bliss with Candy Streak, the ultimate sugar rush experience!

Game Features:

Reels: 3

3 Paylines: 512 Multiways

512 Multiways Theme: A delightful candy land bursting with vibrant colors and endless treats

A delightful candy land bursting with vibrant colors and endless treats Why Play? With each spin, you have the chance to uncover sweet victories and delicious payouts!

Candy Streak is a dreamland for players who love colorful and exciting slot experiences. Every spin is packed with thrilling possibilities, so if you’re craving fun and fortune, this is the perfect game to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Claim Your Sweet Wins Today!

This exclusive Welcome Bonus is only available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to indulge in sugar-coated winnings. Whether you’re spinning with your 40 Free Spins or going all in with the 350% Match Bonus, Candy Streak is ready to deliver a burst of thrilling rewards.

Sign up at Red Stag Casino today and treat yourself to the sweetest spins!