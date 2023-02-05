IGNITE THE ACTION and Love of Poker as Ignition is Boarding Players Now for the 2023 Irish Poker Open in Dublin!

There is no doubt that Ignition Poker is one of the most popular tournament-driven online poker rooms. Players will be able to enjoy a variety of poker events including freerolls, knockouts, and more; with so many events to choose from, they won’t miss a single moment of poker action!

On January 23rd, Ignition Poker announced the launch of the annual Irish Poker Open event. There is still time to sign up if you have not already done so before March 5th if you would like to take your seat at the Dublin tables!

Make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to play your way into this epic adventure of a poker experience! Events with buy-ins as low as $3.30 are taking place right now! There will be 9 satellites where players will have the chance to win a seat in the main event! So get in and take part!

Travel to the Land of Saints, Scholars

A group of fifty players will travel to the Land of Saints, Scholars in the month of April for a week of glorious adventures. There is no doubt that the Irish Poker Open is one of the greatest competitions for No Limit Hold’em games outside of Vegas. It will be held at the Royal Dublin Society from April 3rd to 10th this year with a $1 million guaranteed Main Event at the Royal Dublin Society.

What is the best way to win a seat at the event? All you have to do is play any of the qualifying satellites or other events to guarantee your seat. There will be one winner who will receive a guaranteed $1,200 USD seat at the big table as well as cash for a 7-day adventure, airfare, and accommodations along the way.

Take advantage of one of the Satellites at Ignition Poker today to qualify for the big event, and make sure you get a seat at the table if you win!

About the Irish Poker Open

In terms of No Limit Hold’em tournaments outside of Vegas, the Irish Poker Open has been running for a considerable period of time. The Royal Dublin Society will be hosting the 2023 event from April 3-10 with a €1 million guaranteed Main Event and a schedule that boasts nearly 40 events taking place throughout the week.