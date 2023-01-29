All-New Alien Wins Slot Coming to Jackpot Capital Casino

January 27, 2023 (Press Release) – Alien Wins, a space age game with Expanding Wilds that stick during free spins, and multiply wins up to 8X, is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on February 1st. Until March 1st, the casino is giving active players 33 free spins on the new game and another 25 free spins with a deposit bonus.

Alien Wins’ colorful crew of extraterrestrials blast slot players into a universe of epic prizes in this new game from Spin Logic. Out-of-this-world features include Wilds that can morph to fill the reel, lock in place, and give re-spins with up to 8X multipliers. Random Bursting Wilds increase chances of a payout, and Cosmic Spins guarantee Wilds on the middle reels.

ALIEN WINS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available February 1 to March 1, 2023

33 Free Spins on Alien Wins

Available to all players that have made a deposit in last 30 days

Bonus code: ALIEN33

Win up to $180

175% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 25 free spins on Alien Wins

Bonus code: ALIENWINS

Min. deposit $30. Playthrough: 30X.

FREE SPINS ALSO AVAILABLE ON TAROT DESTINY

In January, Jackpot Capital unveiled Tarot Destiny, a high volatility game featuring a gypsy fortune teller who can multiply wins up to 5000X and trigger free spins with her crystal ball. Until February 18, all active players can take 33 introductory free spins (bonus code: TAROT33).

GIANT FORTUNES COMING FEBRUARY 15th

A forest prince recaptures precious gems from the village ogre in Giant Fortunes, Jackpot Capital’s next new game. Priceless Gems transform into matching symbols and can trigger free games. During free spins, they expand into oversized symbols for a shot at even more winning combinations.

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Spin Logic. Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.