Little Griffins Bonus – Get 250 Extra Spins at Slots Ninja!

Discover the Magic of Little Griffins: A New Slot Adventure with a 250 Extra Spins Bonus!

The latest addition at Slots Ninja Casino, Little Griffins, takes players into a mythical world of adorable adventure and legendary rewards. This 5×3 reel, 20-payline slot is not only packed with lovable characters but also boasts serious winning potential. With high volatility and an incredible max win of up to 40,000x your bet per line, Little Griffins is designed for players ready to chase jackpot-level thrills!

Why Little Griffins Stands Out:

Game Design : The slot is brought to life with stunning graphics, depicting the magical realm of baby griffins that lend the game a playful, fantastical atmosphere.

: The slot is brought to life with stunning graphics, depicting the magical realm of baby griffins that lend the game a playful, fantastical atmosphere. High Volatility : Little Griffins is built for high-stakes excitement, where each spin brings the potential for big rewards.

: is built for high-stakes excitement, where each spin brings the potential for big rewards. Free Games Feature : Unleash free spins for even more chances to cash in!

: Unleash free spins for even more chances to cash in! Max Win Potential: With up to 40,000x your bet per line, it’s a slot where fortunes are truly mythical.

Little Griffins Slot Bonus – Get 250 Extra Spins!

New players at Slots Ninja Casino can enjoy Little Griffins with a generous 250 Extra Spins! Just redeem the coupon code LILGRIFFINS250 and deposit a minimum of $35. With these extra spins, you can dive deep into the magical land of Little Griffins and let the fun – and winnings – take flight. Here’s how to claim your bonus:

How to Claim Your 250 Extra Spins:

Sign Up as a new player at Slots Ninja Casino. Redeem the code LILGRIFFINS250 before making your deposit. Deposit $35 or more to activate the bonus spins. Enjoy 250 Extra Spins on Little Griffins and spin your way to legendary wins!

This offer runs from October 30th, 2024, until November 13th, 2024, so don’t miss out!

Important Terms:

Wagering Requirement : Spin winnings require a 40x wager before cashing out.

: Spin winnings require a 40x wager before cashing out. Max Bet : $10 per spin when using bonus funds.

: $10 per spin when using bonus funds. Eligibility : New players only; coupon code is single-use.

: New players only; coupon code is single-use. No Maximum Cash-Out Restrictions: Play freely and cash out your winnings!

Embark on a thrilling journey with Little Griffins at Slots Ninja Casino, where ancient legends and modern jackpots collide. This slot’s captivating gameplay and generous bonus offer ensure every player can enjoy a mythical experience filled with big wins!