New ‘Wilds of Fortune’ Featured This Week at Everygame Poker

September 19, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots players at Everygame Poker can take free spins on the brand-new Wilds of Fortune slot and 7 Fortune Frenzy, the casino’s hottest three-reel slot September 19th to 26th.

Those that deposit with Bitcoin will get 15 extra free spins. Also this week, blackjack players can win prizes up to $500 when they hit designated hands.

The soothing sounds of smooth jazz and cheerfully clinking slot machines welcome players to Wilds of Fortune. The new retro-style game, set in an old-school casino, has Expanding Wilds that trigger free spins and Money Bag Scatters that award instant prizes up to 500 coins.

When Wilds appear on any of its three middle reels, they expand to cover the entire reel. As soon as all wins are paid, free re-spins begin. The expanded Wilds remain as the reels keep spinning until there is a win. The Scatter is a Money Bag. Three or more pay an instant win up to $500 no matter where they are on the reels.

Depositing players can also claim free spins on 7 Fortune Frenzy, a red hot three-reel with a special fourth reel that awards an 8X or 18X win multiplier or a Re-spin with up to 4X multiplier. Re-spins can be re-triggered up to five times.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

September 19-26, 2022

30 Free Spins on Wilds of Fortune (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: WILDBIT

60 Free Spins on 7 Fortune Frenzy (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: 7FFCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES AVAILABLE UNTIL SUNDAY

This week blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. They can win up to $500 Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section.