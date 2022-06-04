Play for a $2600 Prize Main Event at The Festival in Tallin

June 7, 2022 (Press Release) – Online satellites for the Festival Tallinn Main Event start tomorrow at Everygame Poker. Winners of four daily satellites June 8 – 11 will win tickets to the Final on June 12th.

The winner of Sunday’s Final will receive a $2600 prize package that includes poker and blackjack tournament buy-ins, travel expenses and luxury accommodation.

“Unlike many other poker tour events, The Festival Tallinn is exclusively tailored towards leisure players,” said Everygame’s poker manager. “You can have a good time with friends, make new friends and just have a fun poker holiday!”

The $2600 prize package covers the €550 buy-in to the Main Event in Tallinn (choice of Day 1B or Day 1C entry), buy-in to the Blackjack tournament, six nights at the Tallinn Hilton, hospitality packages and $500 toward travel expenses.

Tallinn is an exciting mix of old and new — a compact, green capital with a cool coastal vibe. Tallinn Old Town is one of the best preserved Hanseatic town centers in the world. A stone’s throw away, the city’s business center has modern towers, luxurious hotels, trendy neighborhoods and large shopping centers.

SCHEDULE: FESTIVAL TALLINN SATELLITE TOURNAMENTS

R&A TOURNAMENTS

June 8 – 11, 7:04 am, 9:04 am and 1:04 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $5+$0.25

Re-buys: $5 = 2000 chips. Add-ons: $5 = 5000 chips. Late registration 45 mins.

RE-ENTRY TOURNAMENT

June 8 – 11, 11:29 am Eastern

Buy-in: $10+$0.50

100 re-entries allowed. Late registration 60 mins.

Each tournament will award at least one ticket to the Final (one ticket for every $109 in the prize pool).

FINAL

1 $2600 prize package awarded

June 12, 10:59 am Eastern

Buy-in: $100 + $9

10,000 starting chips, 12-minute blinds, re-entry available for first 15 levels.

Everygame Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.