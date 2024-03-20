Play Magic Forest: Spellbound at Uptown Aces – 44 Free Spins

Uptown Aces is rolling out the red carpet for all you adventurers out there, inviting you to dive headfirst into the enchanting realm of Magic Forest: Spellbound, the newest addition to their stellar lineup of slot games.

Now, before you start conjuring up your spells and charms, here’s the scoop: Deposit between now and April 7th, and you’ll be gifted with a mesmerizing 44 free spins on Magic Forest: Spellbound. Just use the bonus code BLOGSPELL when you make your deposit, and voila! Those spins are yours to enjoy.

But hey, remember, there are some standard bonus rules in place. The bonus code works once, so make it count. And no stacking those bonuses back-to-back; you’ve gotta make a deposit in between to snag another sweet deal.

So, what’s the big deal with Magic Forest: Spellbound, you ask? Well, let me tell you, this game is straight-up magical. With 243 ways to win, you’ll be on the edge of your seat with every spin. And those free games? They come packed with up to 5x multipliers, sending your winnings soaring to new heights.

Plus, the immersive sound effects and enchanting graphics will transport you to a world where anything is possible. Keep your eyes peeled for bursting wilds, phoenix wilds, and cascading wins – they’re the secret ingredients to unlocking untold riches.

But hold onto your wizard hat, because there’s more! If you’re a new player stepping into the realm of Uptown Aces for the first time, get ready to be blown away. They’re offering an epic 888% welcome bonus package, complete with a whopping 350 free spins. That’s right – just by making your first deposit, you’ll unlock a treasure trove of rewards. The total welcome package is valued at a staggering $8,888, with your initial deposits matched to the max.

And the best part? There’s no cap on how much you can cash out from these welcome bonuses. Just be sure to check out the wagering and other conditions that come with it.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to embark on an epic adventure through the Magic Forest: Spellbound. With free spins galore and a welcome bonus package fit for a king (or queen), there’s never been a better time to join the fun at Uptown Aces. Register your account, make that first deposit, and let the magic begin. Trust me, you won’t regret it. See you on the reels, my fellow adventurers!