Play the Carnival Craze Mission to Win Cash at Slots Million

Welcome to Carnival Craze Mission, Yggdrasil’s newest promotion that will make your hips move from 17-26 February! You’ll need to complete specific tasks on games mentioned in the Terms and Conditions below if you want to win this Mission. You’ll be able to top the leaderboard this way.

This next week, we will be celebrating Carnival Crazy! You don’t even need a costume to participate! Carnival Craze, a wild colorful event, will take place at Slots Million from February 17th to February 26th. With $40,000 in total prizes available in this promotion, you are sure to get your hips moving with this latest Yggdrasil promotion.

As this isn’t your ordinary carnival, there are a few tasks that you’ll have to accept and complete if you want to move up to the next level. As long as you complete all the tasks and are among the top 208 players at the end of the game, you will walk away with prizes ranging from $50 all the way up to $5,000.

There will be a total of 5 missions, one for each of the Yggdrasil games. Depending on how many spins it takes to complete each mission, a score will be awarded based on how long it takes to complete each one. If a player completes every round with fewer spins than the opponent, he or she will win a higher number of points for that round. It is not necessary to place a minimum bet in order to participate in this contest.

Raptor Doublemax – Collect 50 of the highest symbol in base game

Golden Fish Tank – Hit 4 wins in a row

Vikings go to Valhalla – Collect 30 free spins symbols

Valley of the Gods – Activate the statues 3 times

Neon Villains DoubleMax – Have a Wild symbol 40 times

Prizes

1st- $5,000

2nd-3rd- $2,000

4th-5th- $1,000

6th-10th- $500

11th-30th- $250

31st- 80th- $150

81st-160th- $100

161st-208th- $50

Join the virtual carnival, no costume needed, play Slots Million today!