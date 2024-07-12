‘Primal Warriors Legacy’ Slot Now Live at Sloto’Cash

Unleash Your Inner Hero: Play ‘Primal Warriors Legacy’ at SlotoCash Casino!

Exciting news for all casino enthusiasts! The latest game from SpinLogic, ‘Primal Warriors Legacy,’ is now live at Sloto’Cash Casino, promising an action-packed adventure and incredible rewards.

Special Bonus Offers for Casino Players

To celebrate the launch, Sloto’Cash Casino is offering fantastic bonus deals for both new and existing players. Dive into the legendary kingdom of Primal Warriors and take advantage of these exclusive offers:

25 Free Spins on Primal Warriors Legacy

Bonus Code : 25PRIMALSPINS

: 25PRIMALSPINS No Deposit Required

Maximum Cash Out : $200

: $200 Wagering Requirements : 40x

: 40x Availability: July 11 – 31, open to all players

100 Spins on Primal Warriors Legacy

Bonus Code : EASY100PRIMAL

: EASY100PRIMAL Minimum Deposit : $25

: $25 Wagering Requirements : 25x

: 25x No Maximum Cash Out

Availability: July 11 – 31, for new players only

Game Description

Gear up and draw your weapons for an epic battle to reclaim your rightful fortunes in ‘Primal Warriors Legacy,’ the newest slot game sensation. This 5×3, 25-payline slot is loaded with powerful features that guarantee thrilling prizes and payouts.

Exciting Game Features

Golden Tree Scatter Symbols : Trigger up to 10 Free Games. These Scatters transform into a single Oversized symbol covering reels 2, 3, and 4 while the rest of the reels continue spinning. Land additional Scatters to win extra Free Games!

: Trigger up to 10 Free Games. These Scatters transform into a single Oversized symbol covering reels 2, 3, and 4 while the rest of the reels continue spinning. Land additional Scatters to win extra Free Games! Warrior Coins and Hold & Spin Feature: Warrior Coins activate the Hold & Spin feature, offering even more chances to win big. The gameboard changes into 15 spinning reels with Coins held in place. New Coins lock in and reset Re-Spins to 3. If Warrior Coins fill all 15 positions, you hit the Grand Jackpot!

Embark on Your Adventure Today

Savage wins and legendary treasures await those brave enough to enter the realm of Primal Warriors. Whether you are an experienced player or new to the scene, these exclusive bonuses and thrilling gameplay features make ‘Primal Warriors Legacy’ a must-play.

Join the adventure now at Sloto’Cash Casino and become a hero in your own right!