Pull the Trigger on These Valentine Leftovers at Slots Ninja

Slot Ninja Gives You a Chance to Pamper Yourself with Valentine Leftovers – Get 100% bonus plus 60 EXTRA Spins on Trigger Happy.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but you can still claim Slots Ninjas’ Valentine’s Day Trigger Happy Bonus.

Valentines Day Trigger Happy

Take advantage of our 100% welcome bonus plus 60 free spins on Trigger Happy when you deposit at least $35.

The terms and conditions of this bonus are as follows; while the bonus is active, you can wager up to $10 per spin. Before winnings can be cashed out, the bonus plus deposit have to be wagered 40x. The free spins are only for Trigger Happy.

Slots Ninja supports a good selection of payment methods so players can choose their preferred method and make deposits and withdrawals hassle-free. You can pay with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, Bitcoin, Interac E-Transfer, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcash.

The special bonus is only available to Slots Ninja players. If you’re not already a member, sign up today and get a 350% welcome bonus plus 30 free spins when you make your first deposit. Once your first deposit is made, you can claim the same bonus three more times.