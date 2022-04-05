Red Stag Casinos $3,000 Easter Egg Freeroll, $400 Top Prize

Play Red Stags $3,000 Easter Egg Freeroll for a chance to win up to $3,000 plus daily free rebuys

Red Stag is making Easter extra special this year! $3,000 is up for grabs in this freeroll tournament on Funky Chicken. All the winners get tons of prizes, including a $400 bonus for first place. It’s free to enter, so everyone can join in.

The coupon code EGGSTER is valid through April 17th for a $3.99 rebuy back. Codes can be claimed once per day and are only valid for active accounts that have made a deposit in the past 30 days. Simply contact customer support with the bonus code and your rebuy will be credited instantly.

Join Red Stag today and start spinning Funky Chicken for a spot on the leaderboard. Red Stag offers new players a welcome bonus that is out of this world, $2,500 in bonus casino money + 500 free spins. Get 275% match up to $550 + 100 free spins on Dolphin Reef when you make your first deposit. Get additional free spins on all your subsequent deposits.

Valid from April 1st to 17th. 🐰 $3,000 in Prizes + Daily FREE Rebuys