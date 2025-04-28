Red Stag’s Final Candy Streak – 300% Bonus + 100 Free Spins!

Introducing Candy Streak Multiways – 10 Free Spins, a Gamble feature, and a 300% Bonus + 100 Free Spins! – Get a Limited Time Bonus at Red Stag Casino

Get ready to spin through a whimsical world of candy with Candy Streak Multiways – 3 Reel, the latest hit from WGS Technology. This vibrant slot transports you into a land of classic sweets and nostalgic treasures, offering 512 ways to win on a simple yet thrilling 3-reel setup.

Game Theme and Symbols

Candy Streak Multiways bursts with color and charm. Symbols like Gold Stars, Lime Green Candies, and Purple Candies fill the reels, each one evoking sweet childhood memories. Every spin invites players to indulge in a sugar rush of excitement.

Key Features

Free Spins Mode

Trigger 10 Free Spins by landing three Candy Streak Symbols.

by landing three Candy Streak Symbols. During Free Spins, Candy Streak Symbols transform into Wilds , substituting for other symbols to boost winning potential.

, substituting for other symbols to boost winning potential. Each Wild enhances wins for the remainder of the Free Spins round.

All prizes during Free Spins are multiplied by the value shown!

Free Spin Buy Feature

Didn’t hit Free Spins naturally? No worries. Buy another round of 10 Free Spins with the Free Spin Buy feature and keep chasing those big wins.

Gamble Feature

Feeling adventurous? After any winning spin in the base game, use the Gamble feature .

. Play Rock, Paper, Scissors for a chance to double your winnings or simply collect and continue spinning.

Game Details at a Glance

Reels: 3

3 Paylines: 512 (Multiways)

512 (Multiways) Free Spins: 10

10 Gamble Feature: Yes

Yes Max Exposure: High

High Volatility: Medium-High

Medium-High Minimum Bet: $0.10

$0.10 Maximum Bet: $100

$100 RTP: 96%

96% Game ID: 157

157 Free Spin Voucher: Available

Available WGS Tournament Functionality: Included

Special Promotion

Unwrap Sweet Wins with a massive 300% Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins on a minimum deposit of $35. Hurry — this offer is valid once until April 30th! 30x Playthrough applies. Bonus rules apply.

Final Thoughts

Candy Streak Multiways is a deliciously thrilling slot that’s easy to pick up and impossible to resist. With its gorgeous visuals, engaging features like Free Spins and Gamble, and the potential for mouthwatering payouts, it’s set to be a fan favorite at Red Stag Casino.

Ready to play? Grab your bonus, spin those reels, and let the sweet victories roll in!