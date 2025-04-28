Red Stag’s Final Candy Streak – 300% Bonus + 100 Free Spins!

Introducing Candy Streak Multiways – 10 Free Spins, a Gamble feature, and a 300% Bonus + 100 Free Spins! – Get a Limited Time Bonus at Red Stag Casino
Get ready to spin through a whimsical world of candy with Candy Streak Multiways – 3 Reel, the latest hit from WGS Technology. This vibrant slot transports you into a land of classic sweets and nostalgic treasures, offering 512 ways to win on a simple yet thrilling 3-reel setup.
Game Theme and Symbols
Candy Streak Multiways bursts with color and charm. Symbols like Gold Stars, Lime Green Candies, and Purple Candies fill the reels, each one evoking sweet childhood memories. Every spin invites players to indulge in a sugar rush of excitement.
Key Features
Free Spins Mode
- Trigger 10 Free Spins by landing three Candy Streak Symbols.
- During Free Spins, Candy Streak Symbols transform into Wilds, substituting for other symbols to boost winning potential.
- Each Wild enhances wins for the remainder of the Free Spins round.
- All prizes during Free Spins are multiplied by the value shown!
Free Spin Buy Feature
- Didn’t hit Free Spins naturally? No worries. Buy another round of 10 Free Spins with the Free Spin Buy feature and keep chasing those big wins.
Gamble Feature
- Feeling adventurous? After any winning spin in the base game, use the Gamble feature.
- Play Rock, Paper, Scissors for a chance to double your winnings or simply collect and continue spinning.
Game Details at a Glance
- Reels: 3
- Paylines: 512 (Multiways)
- Free Spins: 10
- Gamble Feature: Yes
- Max Exposure: High
- Volatility: Medium-High
- Minimum Bet: $0.10
- Maximum Bet: $100
- RTP: 96%
- Game ID: 157
- Free Spin Voucher: Available
- WGS Tournament Functionality: Included
Special Promotion
Unwrap Sweet Wins with a massive 300% Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins on a minimum deposit of $35. Hurry — this offer is valid once until April 30th! 30x Playthrough applies. Bonus rules apply.
Candy Streak Multiways is a deliciously thrilling slot that’s easy to pick up and impossible to resist. With its gorgeous visuals, engaging features like Free Spins and Gamble, and the potential for mouthwatering payouts, it’s set to be a fan favorite at Red Stag Casino.
Ready to play? Grab your bonus, spin those reels, and let the sweet victories roll in!
Red Stag Casino
$2,500 Welcome Bonus + Up To 500 Free Spins!
- Max Bet Per Spin $5 – Wagering Requirement 30x