Score Big with $130K in Superbowl LVIII Prizes at Bovada

Are you ready to turn your Super Bowl Sunday into a winning spectacle? Brace yourself for the ultimate gaming experience as Bovada presents an exclusive opportunity for you to not just watch but actively participate in the excitement, with a chance to bag over $130,000 in guaranteed prizes!

Get ready to dive into the game with our free-to-enter Super Bowl Prop Sheet, where your predictions can lead you straight to the end zone of triumph.

Get in the Game: Your Playbook to Victory

Participation is as easy as a touchdown dance! Head over to Bovada.lv to load the Super Bowl Prop Sheet and select ‘Play Online.’ Assemble your game plan by predicting the outcome of 20 riveting game-changing questions, and don’t forget to make your best guess on the tiebreaker. This is your moment to shine, so choose wisely—you won’t be able to change your picks once submitted.

Upon submission, you’ll receive a confirmation email detailing your picks, along with a link to track your predictions. Keep your eyes on the leaderboard to witness the top 50 scorers in action. It’s not just about watching; it’s about becoming a part of the elite.

Score Points, Bag Prizes: The Winning Breakdown

Every correct prop prediction scores you a valuable point. The top 2,000 players with the highest points will secure their spot in the winner’s circle, each claiming a share of the incredible prize pool. The tiebreaker question becomes the ultimate game-changer, settling any ties in positions. And trust us, you want to be at the top of that leaderboard!

Let’s break down the prize structure:

1st Place: $25,000 (Issued as Cash) 2nd Place: $15,000 (Issued as Cash) 3rd Place: $10,000 (Issued as Cash) 4-10th: $250 (Issued as Bonus with 10x rollover on Sports & 20x rollover on Casino) 11-50th: $200 (Issued as Bonus with 10x rollover on Sports & 20x rollover on Casino) 51-100th: $100 (Issued as Bonus with 10x rollover on Sports & 20x rollover on Casino) 101-1000th: $50 (Issued as Bonus with 10x rollover on Sports & 20x rollover on Casino) 1001-2000th: $25 (Issued as Bonus with 10x rollover on Sports & 20x rollover on Casino)

Claim Your Victory: Terms & Conditions

Before you embark on this thrilling journey, here are some key points to keep in mind:

Participants must be 18+.

One entry per participant.

To be eligible for a prize, you must have a valid Bovada.lv account, made at least one deposit, and placed a bet on the 2024 Super Bowl.

Contest entries can be made from 02/05/2024 to 02/11/2023 at 5:30 pm EST.

Picks cannot be changed once submitted.

Winners will be contacted via a message in their Bovada account.

Any inappropriate or offensive display names will lead to disqualification.

Feel the adrenaline, make your predictions, and gear up for an unforgettable Super Bowl experience. Bovada reserves the right to amend, suspend, or cancel the promotion at any time, so make sure you’re locked and loaded for this epic showdown.

These terms and conditions add an extra layer of excitement to Bovada’s General Terms and Conditions, ensuring a fair and thrilling game for all participants.

Don’t just spectate, participate—kick off your winning streak today!