Shake Your Mummymaker Slot is Now Live at Slots Capital!

Get ready to groove through the sands of time with Shake Your Mummymaker, the newest electrifying slot now live at Slots Capital!

Developed by Rival, this Egyptian-themed adventure is packed with mummies, pharaohs, and treasures waiting to be uncovered.

Exclusive Offer at Slots Capital

Celebrate the launch with a massive 175% Deposit Bonus up to $1,750! With unlimited redemptions, you can keep the party going non-stop!

Promo Details:

Bonus: 175% up to $1,750

175% up to $1,750 Bonus Code: MUMMY175

MUMMY175 Min. Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering Requirement: 36X

36X Max. Bonus: $1,750

$1,750 Max Cashout: No Max

No Max Availability: March 6 – 12

March 6 – 12 Eligibility: All Players

Shake Up the Reels in Shake Your Mummymaker!

Prepare for an unforgettable journey where the pyramids pulse with the rhythm of the undead! In Shake Your Mummymaker, the dance floor is alive with mummies and pharaohs showing off their legendary moves. Here’s what makes this slot a must-play:

Enhanced Mobile Portrait Mode UI – Experience seamless, high-quality gameplay on mobile devices.

– Experience seamless, high-quality gameplay on mobile devices. Turbo Speed Button – Amp up the action and spin at lightning speed.

– Amp up the action and spin at lightning speed. Wild Combinations – Unlock electrifying wins with powerful Wilds.

– Unlock electrifying wins with powerful Wilds. Hold & Win Feature – A thrilling chance to claim legendary In-Game Jackpots .

– A thrilling chance to claim . Bonus Buy Feature – Skip the wait and jump straight into the heart of the party!

Join the Party Today!

The beat is pumping, the mummies are dancing, and the treasures of ancient Egypt are within reach! Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of this exclusive bonus at Slots Capital and uncover hidden riches in Shake Your Mummymaker.

Use code MUMMY175 to claim your 175% Deposit Bonus today and let the party begin!