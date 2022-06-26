Cheers to Not One, But Two 20% up to $100 Deposit Bonuses

Raise Your Glasses to Big Wins at Slots Million Casino with a Happy Hour Bonus that Will Have You Cheering for Libations

Have something to look forward to when you play Slots Million’s Happy Hour promotion every Friday. Enjoy not one, but two 20% up to $100 deposit bonuses between 6pm- midnight every week.

How does the Happy Hour bonuses work? Log into your account between the promotional time, make a deposit and claim the Happy Hour bonuses. Once the deposit is complete the bonus will be credited automatically.

Next, open your favorite game and enjoy the extra boost! The Happy Hour bonus is subject to 48x wagering. This includes the bonus and deposit amount. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $5 per spin. Wagering must be fulfilled within three days or the bonus expires. Slots Million reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotion at all time.

Happy Hour is the perfect opportunity to get more out of your next two deposits every Friday and win big. To be eligible you must be a Slots Million member already. To join just simply sign up and that’s it. Slots Million offers all new players a 100% up to $100 welcome match plus 100 free spins with the first deposit.