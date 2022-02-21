Slotland Double Deposits on Polar Freeze and Micro Monsters

February 22, 2022 (News Release) — Slotland is adding two new games this week and doubling players’ deposit to give them lots of extra playtime to try them.

The new Micro Monsters has Expanding Double Wilds and Mystery Bonus symbols to boost wins. Polar Freeze has scatter symbols that trigger free spins and a Pick Me bonus game.

“Both of these new games have quite low betting ranges,” said Slotland manager Michael Hillary. “You can have lots of fun for just a few cents per spin!”

With both polar bears and penguins spinning on its icy reels, Polar Freeze has both poles covered. Three Bonus symbols trigger three free spins and four award 10 free spins with Expanding Wilds. Five Bonus symbols start the Pick Me bonus game which awards instant coin prizes.

Micro Monsters features colorful cartoon viruses and Mystery symbols that boost wins with up to 4X multipliers. The Double Wild symbol doubles any win its part of. When it appears on the center reel, it expands to fill the entire reel creating lots of possibilities for winning combinations.

Like many games in Slotland’s innovative Mega Matrix collection, both games are on irregular grids. Polar Freeze is a triangular 2-3-4-3-2 and Micro Monsters is 2-4-4-4-2.

In both games, winning combinations pay from left to right and right to left.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available February 22-28, 2022 only.

DEPOSITS DOUBLED!

100% Deposit Bonus

Deposit $45 – $300

Bonus code: NEWSLOTS

Bonus must be played on Micro Monsters and Polar Freeze.

Wagering requirement 35X. May be claimed three times.

A 60% deposit bonus, which can be played on any slot game, is also available and can be claimed four times per day (bonus code: SLOTS). A 37% bonus valid for any video poker game is also available this week (bonus code VIDEOPOKER)

Slotland was one of the very first real-money online casinos. This week, it dropped the last details of its “old school” look and unveiled a newly designed casino experience. On desktop and laptop computers, tablets and smartphones, it’s easier to browse the casino’s huge collection of unique slots and video poker. The new look has a clean, modern feel while maintaining Slotland’s classic character. Technical improvements make the casino faster and smoother than ever before and prepare it to take advantage of new gaming technology.