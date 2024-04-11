Slotland Player Hits $374,157 Jackpot Playing Air Mail Slot

April 12, 2024 (Press Release) – A Slotland player has hit a record-breaking progressive jackpot, winning $374,157 playing the casino’s Air Mail slot. To mark the occasion, Slotland has made Air Mail its Game of the Month for April.

Players can try their luck at winning the site’s next progressive jackpot by claiming a 55% deposit bonus for the game. Players that deposit with cryptocurrency can claim a 70% bonus.

This is the biggest jackpot ever won at Slotland. The previous record was set by a stay-at-home mom who won $315,124 on the hunting-themed Open Season slot.

The current jackpot winner, a service technician, plans to celebrate his good fortune by throwing a party for his closest friends.

“I might invest a bit, too, and I plan to finally get some VIP tickets to MMA. I’ve been wanting to do that for ages! And I might just try my hand at golf!”

The jackpot winner has been playing at Slotland for a few years now, and has had some nice wins in the past, but nothing compared to this incredible windfall.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” he said after claiming the life-changing prize. “I had to check with support as I thought the beer got the better of me, and then it hit me. I think my life is going to be oh so different from now on!”

This winner’s advice for other players is: “Just enjoy life, as you never know what’s waiting behind the next corner.”

GAME OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available until April 30, 2024

55% Deposit Bonus

Deposits of $25 – $300

Bonus code: GOTM

Wagering requirement 26X.

70% Crypto Match Bonus

Bitcoin or Litecoin deposits of $5 – $500

Bonus code: GOTMCRYPTO

Wagering requirement: 28X.

These bonuses can each be redeemed twice per day.

Valid for Air Mail slot only.

Air Mail’s retro design pays tribute to the early days of flying. It has a re-spin feature that gives players the option of trying for a better combination of symbols by spinning one reel again.

Slotland is one of the oldest and most trusted real money online casinos in the world. It has a large selection of unique games including 15 that contribute to its progressive jackpot, currently nearing $60,000 after the recent payout.