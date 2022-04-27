Slots Capital Free Chip on New Roman Slot, Caesar’s Victory

April 27, 2022 (Press Release) – This week Slots Capital Casino introduces Caesar’s Victory, a luxurious new Roman slot game with a random progressive jackpot and a free spins feature. Until May 5th, all active players will get a $5 free chip to play on the new game.

Caesar’s Victory is a big screen game with high resolution graphics. With a pace as fast as a horse-drawn chariot, its progressive jackpot can be hit on any spin.

Caesar is the Wild symbol and doubles the pay out for any winning combination it’s part of. Whenever Caesar and his Horse appear at the same time, ten free spins are awarded. During free spins, all wins are doubled.

CAESAR’S VICTORY INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available April 27-May 5, 2022

$5 FREE CHIP

Bonus code: VICTORY5

Win up to $180

Valid for new Caesar’s Victory only

Slots Capital Casino has games from several leading casino games developers including Rival Gaming. Caesar’s Victory is from Qora Games which is known for its impressive visuals and cutting-edge technology. Like most of its games, Caesar’s Victory can be enjoyed on desktop and laptop computers, tablets, and smartphones.