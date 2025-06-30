SlotsCapital.lv Exclusive Ca$hablanca Deposit Bonus of 150%

Maggie Bean
Slots Capital Casino

Step into the Golden Age of High Stakes with a 150% Deposit Bonus Up to $300, June 26-July 2

June 26, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) –SlotsCapital.lv Casino is turning up the heat this summer with a sizzling offer for online casino enthusiasts! Players can now claim a 150% deposit bonus up to $300 to experience the allure of Ca$hablanca, Rival Gaming’s dazzling slot set in the opulent world of 1940s French Morocco.

A Journey to Glitz and Fortune
Ca$hablanca transports players to a decadent, smoke-filled high-rolling casino where fortunes are made under the art-deco glow. The 3-reel, 25-payline slot blends classic charm with big features—Wilds, Scatters, and a Ca$hablanca Wheel Bonus that awards instant cash prizes or 15 Free Spins. The reels shimmer with vintage symbols like cherries, bars, and lucky 7s, while the seductive ambiance of a North African nightclub sets the stage for big wins.

Unlock the Bonus Wheel & Free Spins

Landing three Scatter symbols triggers the Ca$hablanca Wheel, where players can win instant payouts or 15 Free Spins. The Wild symbol—the game’s luxurious logo—helps complete winning combos, boosting the excitement in every spin.

“This summer, Ca$hablanca sweeps you onto the glitzy streets of a bygone era, where every spin could lead to a windfall! With its sultry atmosphere and high-end bonuses, this slot is a must-play for anyone who loves the excitement of classic casino glamour. Don’t miss your chance to spin under the golden lights—our 150% bonus makes it even hotter!”- Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $300 on Ca$hablanca

Bonus Available to ALL PLAYERS June 26-July 2, 2025

Bonus to be played on Ca$hablanca by Rival
Minimum Deposit:  $25
Wagering Requirement: 40X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Bonus: $300 (Max. cashout 10 times deposit)
BONUS CODE: CASHLOVE150

Captivating players across the globe, SlotsCapital.lv Casino is renowned for its vast collection of games and generous player bonuses.

Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!

  • Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10

Free Spins
