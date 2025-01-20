Souls of the Dead Slot Now Live at Slots Capital Casino

The time to celebrate is now as Slots Capital Casino unveils its newest game, Souls of the Dead, from the renowned developer Rival.

This captivating slot is a tribute to the vibrant Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, offering players a feast for the senses and thrilling gameplay to match.

An Offer You Can’t Resist

From January 16th to 22nd, all players at Slots Capital can enjoy an exclusive offer:

30 Free Spins on Souls of the Dead

Code: ARRIBA30

Minimum Deposit: $30

Wagering Requirements: 35x (deposit + bonus)

Maximum Cashout: 8 times the deposit amount

This promotion is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the colourful world of Souls of the Dead and celebrate the spirit of big wins!

A Festive Gaming Experience

Souls of the Dead takes players on a magical journey to the heart of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations. The game’s vibrant 6×4 grid offers 4096 ways to win, delivering a dynamic experience filled with exciting features:

Mariachi Wild Symbols : These lively symbols help complete winning combinations, adding to the festive atmosphere with every spin.

: These lively symbols help complete winning combinations, adding to the festive atmosphere with every spin. Calavera Cascades : Drop Symbols tumble down the reels, triggering consecutive wins and ensuring the action never stops.

: Drop Symbols tumble down the reels, triggering consecutive wins and ensuring the action never stops. Free Spin Fiesta Bonus : Unlock a flurry of free spins for even more chances to celebrate big wins.

: Unlock a flurry of free spins for even more chances to celebrate big wins. La Catrina Cash Random Jackpots : Keep an eye out for these random jackpots, which can appear at any time to shower you with rewards.

: Keep an eye out for these random jackpots, which can appear at any time to shower you with rewards. Bonus Buy Feature: Eager to dive straight into the action? The Bonus Buy option lets you skip the wait and jump into the Free Spin Fiesta instantly.

With a release date of October 14, 2024, Souls of the Dead has already captured the hearts of players worldwide. Its festive graphics, immersive soundtrack, and engaging gameplay make it a must-try slot for fans of exciting themes and rewarding features.

Game Details

Game Type : Video Slot

: Video Slot Paylines : 4096

: 4096 RTP : Low: 92.4% Medium: 94.2% High (Default): 96.7%

: Volatility: Low

Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned slot enthusiast, Souls of the Dead’s wide-ranging RTP and low volatility offer an accessible yet thrilling gaming experience.

Join the Celebration at Slots Capital Casino

Ready to honour the departed and dance to big winnings? Log in to Slots Capital Casino and enter the promo code ARRIBA30 to claim your 30 free spins. With its unique theme, innovative features, and generous promotional offer, Souls of the Dead promises an unforgettable gaming adventure.

Celebrate life, honour the spirits, and play Souls of the Dead today!