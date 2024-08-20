Special Introductory Bonus on Bigfoot Mountain at Miami Club

‘Bigfoot Mountain’ is Now Live at Miami Club Casino! The Game is from Arrow’s Edge

Step into the enigmatic world of Bigfoot and embark on an exciting journey with the latest slot game at Miami Club Casino—Bigfoot Mountain from Arrow’s Edge. This brand-new release promises to bring a thrilling adventure right to your screen, complete with stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and the chance to snag some fantastic wins.

Introductory Bonus Offer

To celebrate the launch of Bigfoot Mountain, Miami Club Casino is offering an exclusive bonus that you won’t want to miss. From August 15 to September 15, all players can take advantage of a 100% match bonus up to $100 specifically for this new game.

Bonus Code: MIBIGFOOT100

MIBIGFOOT100 Wagering Requirement: 20x

20x No Deposit Required

No Max Cash Out

Available to All Players

This offer is the perfect way to start your Bigfoot adventure with a boosted bankroll, giving you even more chances to uncover the mythical creature and perhaps even walk away with some legendary winnings!

Game Description

Bigfoot Mountain brings the legend of Sasquatch to life with an exciting slot experience. While the elusive Bigfoot may be hard to find, your chances of winning big are far more attainable on this mountain! The game is designed with 75 fixed pay-lines, ensuring that every spin holds potential. The highlight of this slot is the BIG Wheel bonus feature, where the reels can transform into full-reel wild symbols, significantly increasing your winning opportunities.

In addition to the wild excitement, Bigfoot Mountain also offers players a shot at the Arrow’s Edge Mega-Jackpot, a progressive jackpot that can be triggered at any time, turning your gameplay into a potentially life-changing event.

Game Details

Here’s a closer look at what makes Bigfoot Mountain a must-play:

Supplier: Arrow’s Edge

Arrow’s Edge Game Type: Video slot

Video slot Pay-lines: 75 (fixed)

75 (fixed) Reels: 5

5 Rows: 4

4 Free Spins: Yes (Big Spin)

Yes (Big Spin) Volatility: Low

Low Features: Full reel Wild, Big Spin bonus

Full reel Wild, Big Spin bonus Min/Max Bet: $0.20/$300.00

$0.20/$300.00 RTP: 93.97%

93.97% Release Date: August 6, 2024

With its low volatility, Bigfoot Mountain is ideal for players who enjoy longer play sessions with consistent wins, making it perfect for both new and seasoned players alike.

Conclusion

Bigfoot Mountain is more than just a game; it’s an adventure waiting to happen. Whether you’re drawn to the mystery of Sasquatch or the allure of the Arrow’s Edge Mega-Jackpot, this slot has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the exclusive introductory bonus at Miami Club Casino—use the code MIBIGFOOT100 to double your deposit and get ready to conquer the mountain!

Head over to Miami Club Casino today and see if you have what it takes to discover Bigfoot and win big!