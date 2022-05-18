Special Welcome Offer, + Top Off Mid Week at Desert Nights

It’s that time of the week again, time for a 250% Midweek Top-Up at Desert Nights Casino!

One thing we can guarantee from Desert Nights is the ongoing weekly promotions. Every Wednesday claim an extra 250% up to $625 with their Midweek Top-Up giveaway.

250% Midweek Top-Up

Create an account or log into your existing one. Head over to the cashier and make your minimum qualifying deposit. Select ‘Claim Promotion’ and select the Midweek Top-Up. Once the deposit is made the bonus is automatically credited.

There’s no maximum cashout. Games allowed include scratch cards, keno games and all slots. There are some country exclusions. Before claiming be sure to make sure your country is okay to redeem.

New players at Desert Nights are offered not one but two great welcome bonuses. The first one is $10, no deposit required. The no deposit bonus is subject to 50x wagering and has a max cashout of $170. The second bonus is $2,550 in casino bonuses.

How this bonus reward works is the first deposit is matched 100% up to $1,000. The second is matched 100% up to $1,500, and after the first two deposits have been made a $50 welcome reward will be available to claim.

Enjoy a special $2,550 bonus on top of your first deposit with this fantastic 250% welcome bonus up to $2,550.