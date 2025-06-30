Step into the Dazzling Realm of Shogun Princess Quest Bonus

Discover Shogun Princess Quest — A World of Fortune Awaits with two bonuses: 50 Free Spins No Deposit Bonus or a 200% up to $500 + 50 Free Spins

Ready to embark on a magical journey filled with riches and adventure? Step into the mystical world of Shogun Princess Quest, a stunning 5×3 video slot with 20 paylines, captivating symbols, and thrilling features that can lead to epic wins!

Shogun Princess Quest invites players to a realm where beauty and power unite. Spin the reels and watch as the enchanted symbols, including the Princess, Wild Lotus, and mystical artifacts, guide you toward generous payouts. With its eye-catching graphics and immersive soundtrack, this slot offers more than just gameplay — it delivers an unforgettable experience.

🔥 Key Features:

5 reels, 3 rows, 20 paylines

Magical symbols and animated graphics

Multiple bonus features for bigger wins

🎡 Unlock the Bonus Wheel & Wheel of Fortune

Landing 3 or more Bonus Scatter symbols triggers the exciting Bonus Wheel. This feature can reward:

Instant prizes

Free Spins

Access to the 3-tier Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune offers escalating cash prizes with each level. Spin the arrow to level up and move closer to the grand prize at the top!

🌺 Free Games & Nudging Wilds

Shogun Princess Quest offers two incredible free spin features:

Nudging Wilds: Unlock 10 Free Games where the Wild Lotus symbol expands across the reels, dramatically improving your chances of a big win.

Every Spin Wins: Enjoy 10 guaranteed-win Free Games — every spin is a winner! Plus, you could trigger additional free games during the round.

💎 Jackpot Capital Special Bonuses

Celebrate the launch of Shogun Princess Quest at Jackpot Capital Casino with these exclusive offers:

🎁 50 Free Spins No Deposit Bonus

Coupon Code: SHOGUN50

Max Cash-Out: $100

Playthrough Requirement: 60x

Deposit Requirement: Yes (fixed amount, check casino T&Cs)

Valid Until: August 15th

🎁 200% Deposit Bonus + 50 Free Spins

Coupon Code: SHOGUN-SPECIAL

Bonus: 200% up to $500 + 50 Free Spins on Shogun Princess Quest

Minimum Deposit: $25

Playthrough Requirement: 30x (deposit + bonus and spins)

Valid Until: August 15th

🎮 How to Get Started

1️⃣ Sign up or log in at Jackpot Capital Casino

2️⃣ Redeem your coupon codes at the cashier

3️⃣ Spin the reels of Shogun Princess Quest and join the Princess on her fortune-filled journey!

👉 Don’t wait! These offers are only valid until August 15th.