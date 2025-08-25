Tropical Temptation Launches Across 3 Casinos w/ Free Perks

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
3
Slotland Casino Bonus

Tropical Temptation Slot Launches Across Slotland, CryptoSlots, and CryptoWins with Free Chips & Bonuses!

August 21, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) An Eden of excitement awaits players with the launch of Tropical Temptation, the latest 5×4 slot from Slotland Entertainment. This vibrant game brings paradise to life and is now available at Slotland, CryptoSlots, and CryptoWins.

Step Into a Tropical Paradise

Set on a lush island with blooming exotic flowers, Tropical Temptation features two alluring characters—a charismatic man and a woman in a striking purple bikini. With bets starting at $0.40 up to $1.20 across 20 paylines, this game promises sun-soaked spins and sizzling rewards.

Key Features of Tropical Temptation

  • Dual Progressive Jackpots

    • Bet 60+ coins ($0.60) to qualify for the Mini Jackpot (1,000–10,000 coins).

    • Bet 100+ coins for a chance at the Major Jackpot (10,000–100,000 coins).

  • Eve’s Free Spins

    • Land 3+ Eve scatters for 10–30 Free Spins with Double Wilds.

  • Adam’s Free Spins

    • Land 3+ Adam scatters for 5–20 Free Spins with Expanded Wilds.

  • Seductive Symbol Transformation

    • Bonus rounds interact! During Eve’s spins, new Eve scatters transform into Adams, and vice versa. Hit 3+ new scatters to trigger the other bonus feature and stack spins for maximum wins.

Answer the call of the wild! Chase fortune in Eden and experience an immersive gaming adventure like never before.

Exclusive Tropical Temptation Bonuses

Play now and claim limited-time bonuses at all participating brands until August 31, 2025.

Slotland Bonus {#slotland-bonus}

Valid Until August 31, 2025

  • $12 FREE CHIP (or $25 for VIPs)
    Wager: 30x | Redeem: 1x | Max Cashout: $120
    Code: BITE4WIN

  • Up to 170% Match Bonus
    Gold/Silver/Bronze VIPs: 170% / 150% / 130%
    All Players: 110% Match
    Wager: 30x | Redeem: 4x per day | Deposit: $25–$500
    Code: TEMPTED

View Full Promo Details »

CryptoWins Bonus {#cryptowins-bonus}

Valid Until August 31, 2025

  • 101% Match Bonus
    Wager: 39x | Redeem: 5x per day | Deposit: $25–$600
    Code: SINSPIN

View Full Promo Details »

CryptoSlots Bonus {#cryptoslots-bonus}

Valid Until August 26, 2025

  • 65% Match Bonus
    Wager: 30x | Redeem: 3x per day | Deposit: $15–$300
    Code: TRYME

View Full Promo Details »

How to Claim Your Bonuses

  1. Log in to your casino account at Slotland, CryptoSlots, or CryptoWins.

  2. Enter the promo code provided above when making a deposit.

  3. Enjoy playing Tropical Temptation with boosted bankrolls and free spins!

Final Thoughts

Tropical Temptation isn’t just another slot game; it’s a sun-drenched journey with jackpot thrills and immersive bonus features. Don’t miss your chance to explore Eden’s paradise and grab these limited-time casino promotions before August 31.

Slotland Casino

Slotland Casino

Exclusive Bonus 250% Match + $36 Free No Deposit

  • Wagering requirements: 25x – Bonus Code: Free36CPR
PLAY NOW
Exclusive Bonus
CryptoSlots Casino

CryptoSlots Casino

177% Welcome Bonus On Your 1st Deposit

  • Wagering Requirement: 35x – Bonus Code: MATCH177CSPR
PLAY NOW
Crypto Bonus
Maggie Bean
Maggie Bean
https://www.casinoplayersreport.com
Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began over 20 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here