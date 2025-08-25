Tropical Temptation Launches Across 3 Casinos w/ Free Perks

Tropical Temptation Slot Launches Across Slotland, CryptoSlots, and CryptoWins with Free Chips & Bonuses!

August 21, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) An Eden of excitement awaits players with the launch of Tropical Temptation, the latest 5×4 slot from Slotland Entertainment. This vibrant game brings paradise to life and is now available at Slotland, CryptoSlots, and CryptoWins.

Step Into a Tropical Paradise

Set on a lush island with blooming exotic flowers, Tropical Temptation features two alluring characters—a charismatic man and a woman in a striking purple bikini. With bets starting at $0.40 up to $1.20 across 20 paylines, this game promises sun-soaked spins and sizzling rewards.

Key Features of Tropical Temptation

Dual Progressive Jackpots Bet 60+ coins ($0.60) to qualify for the Mini Jackpot (1,000–10,000 coins). Bet 100+ coins for a chance at the Major Jackpot (10,000–100,000 coins).

Eve’s Free Spins Land 3+ Eve scatters for 10–30 Free Spins with Double Wilds .

Adam’s Free Spins Land 3+ Adam scatters for 5–20 Free Spins with Expanded Wilds .

Seductive Symbol Transformation Bonus rounds interact! During Eve’s spins, new Eve scatters transform into Adams, and vice versa. Hit 3+ new scatters to trigger the other bonus feature and stack spins for maximum wins.



Answer the call of the wild! Chase fortune in Eden and experience an immersive gaming adventure like never before.

Exclusive Tropical Temptation Bonuses

Play now and claim limited-time bonuses at all participating brands until August 31, 2025.

Slotland Bonus {#slotland-bonus}

Valid Until August 31, 2025

$12 FREE CHIP (or $25 for VIPs )

Wager: 30x | Redeem: 1x | Max Cashout: $120

Code: BITE4WIN

Up to 170% Match Bonus

Gold/Silver/Bronze VIPs: 170% / 150% / 130%

All Players: 110% Match

Wager: 30x | Redeem: 4x per day | Deposit: $25–$500

Code: TEMPTED

CryptoWins Bonus {#cryptowins-bonus}

Valid Until August 31, 2025

101% Match Bonus

Wager: 39x | Redeem: 5x per day | Deposit: $25–$600

Code: SINSPIN

CryptoSlots Bonus {#cryptoslots-bonus}

Valid Until August 26, 2025

65% Match Bonus

Wager: 30x | Redeem: 3x per day | Deposit: $15–$300

Code: TRYME

How to Claim Your Bonuses

Log in to your casino account at Slotland, CryptoSlots, or CryptoWins. Enter the promo code provided above when making a deposit. Enjoy playing Tropical Temptation with boosted bankrolls and free spins!

Final Thoughts

Tropical Temptation isn’t just another slot game; it’s a sun-drenched journey with jackpot thrills and immersive bonus features. Don’t miss your chance to explore Eden’s paradise and grab these limited-time casino promotions before August 31.