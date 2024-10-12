Unleash Mythical Madness at Miami Club on Freaks of Folklore

‘Freaks of Folklore’ is NOW LIVE at Miami Club Casino – Unleash Mythical Madness!

Miami Club Casino has just added another thrilling slot to its game collection! From the creative minds at Dragon Gaming, Freaks of Folklore brings mythical creatures and dark fantasy to life, offering players a chance to score some incredible rewards. Even better, Miami Club Casino is celebrating the launch with a 50 Free Spins offer—no deposit required!

Claim 50 Free Spins on Freaks of Folklore

Bonus Code: FREAKS50

FREAKS50 No deposit required

Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Max Cashout: $150

$150 Offer valid from Oct 10 – 17

Available to: All Players

About Freaks of Folklore – Dance with Demons and Reap the Rewards

Step into a world where folklore freaks rule the reels! Freaks of Folklore is packed with eerie creatures and wild bonuses that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With a medium volatility level, this game strikes a balance between frequent wins and exciting payouts, making every spin an adventure.

Here’s what to expect:

Demon Goat Expanding Wild Bonus: Land three or more feature symbols and unlock up to 5 free games . Watch as the Demon Goat symbol expands to cover an entire reel, boosting your chances of hitting big wins.

Land three or more feature symbols and unlock up to . Watch as the Demon Goat symbol expands to cover an entire reel, boosting your chances of hitting big wins. Berserker Bunny Bonus: Get ready for some chaos with 7 free games , where the three middle reels transform into a massive 3×3 symbol block, increasing your potential for massive combinations.

Get ready for some chaos with , where the three middle reels transform into a massive 3×3 symbol block, increasing your potential for massive combinations. Cursed Cupid Random Symbol Revealer: Trigger up to 9 free games and see special coins on the reels turn into random symbols, keeping you guessing and engaged.

Trigger up to and see special coins on the reels turn into random symbols, keeping you guessing and engaged. Jack O’Lantern Bonus: Enter the world of the Jack O’Lantern, who removes all low-value symbols during a round of up to 14 free games, giving you higher chances of landing big wins!

And the best part? All these bonus features can be activated randomly, adding an element of surprise to every spin.

Game Specs

Developer: Dragon Gaming

Dragon Gaming Volatility: Medium

Medium Reels/Rows: 3×5

3×5 Paylines: 20

20 RTP: 96.90%

96.90% Min/Max Bet: $0.20 / $100

$0.20 / $100 Max Payout: $50,000 in the base game / $400,000 during feature rounds

With its captivating design, freaky characters, and exciting bonus features, Freaks of Folklore is sure to be a hit among players who love thrilling slots with a dark twist.

Don’t Miss the Free Spins Offer!

Take advantage of the 50 Free Spins offer now and see what kind of mythical mayhem awaits you in Freaks of Folklore at Miami Club Casino. With no deposit required, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the action, test the game’s features, and aim for those incredible payouts!