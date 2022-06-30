Vegas Crest Casino Gives Players Monthly Real Cash Prizes

When you play your favorite games at Vegas Crest Casino, you’ll get Casino points and Bingo points you can use to win real cash prizes of up to $1,000 every month!

Vegas Crest gives back to its players with cash rewards for everyone. Win real cash prizes in the Daily, Weekly and Monthly Free Cash Draws from playing your favorite casino or bingo game.

Collecting points have never been easier. Depending on which games you love to play will determine the number of points earned.

Casino Points- Play any of the Keno, Slots, Instant bingo Games or Scratch Cards to receive 2 points for every $1.00 wagered.

Bingo Points- Points will be earned for all bingo cards purchased. A different point value is assigned to cards based on the initial cost. Other ways to earn points is from special prizes like 1TG’s. Every time you need 1 number to bingo you will earn 250 points.

Points can be exchanged to enter into the daily, weekly and monthly cash draws. Daily Cash Draws payout $50 in cash with each entry only costing 250 points. Weekly Draws are worth $250 and costs 750 points to enter.

