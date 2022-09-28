Vegas XL from Spin Logic Launches at Everygame Casino

September 28, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino is taking players to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip with its new Vegas XL slot game.

The new slot has special over-sized symbols that award either free spins or a chance to play the Jackpot Pick Bonus game. An introductory bonus available until October 31st gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

With the casinos of Las Vegas in the background, Vegas XL is a medium volatility game with 243 paylines. The Wild is a Golden Coin. The Scatter symbol is a Vault. Three or more Scatters trigger free spins with extra Wilds.

Over-sized symbols can appear on the three middle reels. These trigger three free spins or the Jackpot Pick Bonus. During the Jackpot Pick Bonus feature, nine options appear on the screen. Selecting an option reveals one of the jackpot symbols. Three identical symbols win the corresponding jackpot.

Everygame Casino Giving 50 Free Spins on New Vegas XL with Jackpot Bonus Game

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Vegas XL

Min. deposit just $20

Code: VEGASXL150

Available until October 31st.

Earlier this month, Everygame Casino introduced the new Desert Raider slot, an action-packed adventure game inspired by Indiana Jones with Expanding Wilds and Morphing Symbols. Scatters trigger up to 14 free spins and Special Morphing symbols expand to cover their entire reel. The introductory bonus for this game is still available:

DESERT RAIDER INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Desert Raider

Min. deposit just $20

Code: DESERT150

Available until October 15th.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Count Cashtacular, a new Halloween slot game, arrives October 12th.