Whispers of Seasons’ is Now Live at Uptown Aces w/Free Spins

Maggie Bean
Uptown Aces Casino

Let the winds of change guide your luck in Whispers of Seasons, the exquisite new 5-reel, 3-row slot now available at Uptown Aces Casino.

This visually stunning game draws inspiration from traditional Japanese brush painting, combining immersive gameplay with serene seasonal themes.

Each spin is a journey through nature’s elegance—whether it’s the cherry blossoms of Spring or the snowflakes of Winter.

🎁 Uptown Aces Promotions for Whispers of Seasons

💸 Claim 10 Free Spins – No Deposit Required

  • Bonus Code: FREE15WS

  • Wagering Requirement: 60x

  • Maximum Cashout: $180

  • Available: July 10 – 16

  • Eligibility: All Players

Enjoy a risk-free experience of the new game with this no-deposit offer—just enter the code and start spinning!

🎉 Welcome Offer: 250% Bonus up to $2,500 + 25 Free Spins

  • Bonus Code: NEWWHISPER

  • Minimum Deposit: $20

  • Wagering Requirements: 30x (deposit + bonus), 20x (free spins)

  • Maximum Cashout: No Limit

  • Available: July 9 – 20

  • Eligibility: New Players Only

This exclusive welcome package is your key to extended play and bigger potential wins on Whispers of Seasons.

🌸 Game Overview: The Art of the Seasons

🎮 Slot Layout & Features

  • Reels: 5

  • Rows: 3

  • Paylines: 25

  • Theme: Japanese Seasons

  • Bonus Modes: Season-Specific Wilds & Free Games

🍂 Choose Your Season – Or Let Fate Decide

Each season in Whispers of Seasons offers distinct mechanics and breathtaking visuals. Choose your favorite or let the Random Season Mode keep things exciting!

🌼 Spring Mode

  • Feature: Respin Wilds

  • Bonus: Hold & Spin Coin Collector

  • Watch Sakura blossoms bloom as coins cascade into your balance.

🎇 Summer Mode

  • Feature: Fireworks Wilds

  • Bonus: Bursting Wilds & Free Games

  • Ignite explosive wins under dazzling skies.

🍃 Autumn Mode

  • Feature: Multiplier Wilds

  • Bonus: Jackpot Coins & Hold & Spin

  • Leaves transform into big multipliers—plus jackpot opportunities.

❄️ Winter Mode

  • Feature: Expanding Mount Fuji Wilds

  • Bonus: Free Games

  • Calm, majestic, and quietly rewarding.

🔊 A Feast for the Senses

From elegant soundscapes to hand-painted backdrops that shift with your chosen season, every detail in Whispers of Seasons is designed to calm the spirit and excite the soul.

📥 How to Claim Your Bonuses

  1. Visit Uptown Aces Casino

  2. Register or log in to your account

  3. Enter bonus code:

    • Use FREE15WS for 10 free spins (no deposit)

    • Use NEWWHISPER with a $20+ deposit for the 250% bonus and 25 spins

  4. Launch Whispers of Seasons and enjoy!

📅 Limited-Time Event – Don’t Miss Out!

These promotions are available for a short time only:

  • No Deposit Free Spins: July 10 – 16

  • Welcome Bonus + 25 Spins: July 9 – 20

Answer the call of the seasons—start spinning today!

Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began over 20 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

