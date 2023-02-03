Win $500 Cash in Vegas Crest Casino’s Candy Squad Tournament

Take part in Vegas Crest’s candy themed slot tournament by spinning the reels on one or more of their candy themed slots. Climb your way to the top of the leader board to be one of 20 lucky winners each week by taking part in the Candy Squad Tournament. Spin the tourney slots for your chance to win big.

Would you like to play slots and indulge in sweet treats at the same time? If this is the case, then the Vegas Crest Candy Squad Tourney is a must play for you. Every Saturday and Sunday during the month of February, you will have the chance to win a delicious $500 top cash prize by playing some of the best sweet tasting slots you will ever taste!

You can join the tasty slot action starting at 12:01am Saturday by spinning the reels of any of the selected candy themed slots that will be available for you to try out. The prize will be given out to the person who can rank the highest and place in the top 20.

The goal is to score the most points by having the best equalized wins over the course of five rounds of play. Juicy Jewels, Sweet Success, Candy Storm, Candy Ca$h Deluxe, Triple Juicy Drops, SugarPop, The Candy Crush, Candy Witch, Sugar Pop 2 and Candy Ca$h are some of the games that were selected.

Ranking Prizes Balance 1st Place $500.00 Cash 2nd Place $250.00 Cash 3rd Place $75.00 Cash 4th Place $30.00 Casino Bonus 5th Place $20.00 Casino Bonus 6th – 10th Place $15.00 Casino Bonus 11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

There are no wagering requirements associated with cash prizes. In order to cash out any bonus prize, the winnings must be wagered 35 times before the winnings can be withdrawn. Only real money wagers at Vegas Crest will count towards progression in the promotion.