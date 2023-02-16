Win Cash Prizes Weekly in Cyberspins’ Candy Squad Tournament

Sweet tasting candy is irresistible, just like Cyberspins’ Candy Squad Tournament in February. You can win $500 in cash every week between 12:01AM EST on Saturday and 11:59PM EST on Sunday.

Your love for slots and sweet tasting candy could see you spin your way to a tasty $500 cash prize! Every Monday Players at the Top of Their Game Receive Cash Prizes in Cyberspins Candy Squad Tournament

Join in the tasty slot action this weekend and next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, for a chance to win a share of the guaranteed prize pool this weekend and next weekend. It is guaranteed that each day, twenty fantastic prizes will be given away, ranging from $500 in cash up to a $10 casino bonus.

From 12:01am on Saturday until 11:59pm on Sunday, you will be able to earn rankings by playing any of the candy themed slot machines. If you are able to achieve the best equalized win in five rounds, you will begin to climb the leaderboard to the point where first place is worth $500.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Cash

3rd place- $75 Cash

4th place- $30 Casino Bonus

5th place- $20 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

You must have made at least one deposit in the last seven days in order to be eligible to participate in this promotion. In order for the player’s play to count towards the progression, they must select the option ‘opt-in’ on the registration form. The only slots that can be played are those that qualify for the promotion.

On every Monday, winning accounts will be credited with the prizes that have been won. Wagering requirements for bonus prizes are 35 times the amount of the bonus.