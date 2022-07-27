Win €10,000 Prizes in the Pragmatic Play July Tournament

Pragmatic Play’s July tournament is here and €10,000 in prizes are up for grabs! Play Big Bass favorite games – Big Bass Bonanza, Bigger Bass Bonanza & Big Bass Splash – for the chance to win the grand prize of €2,500 !

Win $10,000 in Pragmatic Play’s July Tourney! There’s $10,000 up for grabs in Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Slots tournament over at CasinoLuck. The top 50 players are in for a treat if they can outbeat their competition. With 50 cash prizes up for grabs there’s a lot of prizes to go around.

To qualify, and get your name on the leaderboard, just play any of the qualifying Pragmatic Play Bass themed slots; Bigger Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza and Big Bass Splash. The tournament and your score is based on the highest value single spin win that is in relation to your bet.

This simply means if you spin the reels betting $1.00 and win $5.00 then your score for that round is 5000. The calculated formula is as follows; Win/Bet*1000=Score.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $200

11th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

All prizes will be awarded on August 3rd. Since all prizes are credited as cash there is no wagering required before winnings can be cashed out.

Get out your best fishing gear and tackle, and head over to CasinoLuck to start fishing for your prize!