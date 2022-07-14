Fill Up on Casino Extreme’s Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner

Hungry for Big Wins? Then Take a Bite of Casino Extreme’s Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner

Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner! Play Casino Extreme’s Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner tournament for a chance to win a share of the $2,500 plus 1,800 free spins prize pool every week.

Every Tuesday a new tournament will launch. To get on the leaderboard and have a chance at winning a guaranteed prize just play slots. Only slot play will count towards your point progression.

The leaderboard will be updated every 24 hours for gameplay from the previous 2 days. No extra effort is needed just play your favorite Casino Extreme slots and leave the rest to the casino to keep track of everyone’s points.

Top 50 Prizes

1st place- $400 Cash

2nd place- $250 Cash

3rd place- $200 Cash

4th place- $150 Cash

5th-10th place- $100 Chip

11th-20th place- $60 Chip

21st-30th place- $30 Chip

31st-40th place- 100 Spins

41st-50th place- 80 Spins

Terms and conditions of the tournament prizes are as follows; All cash prizes are subject to 1x wagering and has no other restrictions. Free chips are subject to 40x wagering and is limited to 5x max cashout and can only be used to play non-progressive slots.

Free spin winnings are subject to 45x wagering and $50 max cashout. The maximum allowed bet per hand is $10.