Jackpot Capital’s Springtime Bonus Wheel Heads to London

March 28, 2024 (Press Release) – Glamma, Jackpot Capital Casino‘s fun-loving hostess, is celebrating spring in London. Until April 24, players can spin her Egg Hunt Bonus Wheel to win freebies, free spins and generous match-up bonuses.

“London is a bit gray and gloomy for me in the winter,” said Glamma, “But in the spring, it’s time for a Pimms and lemonade on the patio after a day at the Chelsea Flower Show!”

London is just the latest stop in Glamma’s Big Adventure, following recent visits to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado and Paris. Everywhere she’s been she’s invited players to spin her travelling Bonus Wheel to win instant prizes. This month, the Bonus Wheel is decorated with colourful Easter eggs. Its prizes include a $24 freebie, a 222% deposit bonus, and free spins on three springtime games: Sweet Shop Collect, Spring Wilds and Run Rabbit, Run.

Sweet Shop Collect tempts players with delicious features such as the Candy Collect feature, which randomly transforms minor symbols that aren’t in winning combinations into glimmering symbol Collectors. Once a Collector is full, it can burst and award irresistible bonus prizes. Scatters can award free spins where Candy Collect is triggered more often and wins can be multiplied up to 5X.

The colorful Spring Wilds has special symbols that can trigger a bonus re-spin. During re-spins, Bonus symbols lock in place and players can win up to 400 times their bet.

Run Rabbit, Run is a game hopping with ways to win, including Scatter Symbols that trigger the Run Rabbit, Run Bonus Feature. If the brazen bunnies manage to dash across the highway and make it to the Carrot Farm, players can collect Bonus Carrots that boost their luck with Morphing Wild symbols, prize multipliers, extra Wilds, and Free Games.

Players can follow Glamma's journey at the casino:

Jackpot Capital Casino welcomes players from all over the world and offers a huge selection of real-money online casino games from SpinLogic.