Royal Panda’s Easter Live Draw, Win a Share of $800 Cash

Play Royal Panda’s Eggciting Live Draw this Holiday Weekend

Make sure to play Royal Panda from now through April 18th for a chance to win some Eggciting Live Draw prizes. Win a share of $800 just for playing Royal Panda’s Live Dealer games.

To qualify and join in on the Easter fun play Royal Panda’s Live Blackjack, Live Blackjack

VIP and Live Roulette

Put all your eggs in one basket when you play any of the eligible games and earn your ticket entries. One ticket can be earned for every $50 that is wagered. Up to 10 tickets can be won each day during the promotional period. Mr Panda will conduct a live draw on April 20th to announce the winning tickets.

Prizes

1st place- $500

2nd place- $200

3rd place- $100

All prizes are awarded in cash therefore no wagering is required before winnings can be cashed out.

When:

Qualifying period: 14 – 18 April 2022

Live Draw: 20 April 2022 on Royal Panda Live Blackjack

Eligible games:

Royal Panda Live Blackjack

Royal Panda Live Blackjack VIP

Royal Panda Live Roulette

If you are ready to start earning your tickets play Royal Panda today. To help get you started Royal Panda is offering all newbie players who make their first deposit 100% bonus up to 100%. If you don’t meet the requirements with your first bonus, just redeposit a second time and Royal Panda will credit the same bonus as the first with your second.

Easter Live Draw terms and conditions