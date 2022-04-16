Royal Panda’s Easter Live Draw, Win a Share of $800 Cash

Play Royal Panda’s Eggciting Live Draw this Holiday Weekend
Make sure to play Royal Panda from now through April 18th for a chance to win some Eggciting Live Draw prizes. Win a share of $800 just for playing Royal Panda’s Live Dealer games.
To qualify and join in on the Easter fun play Royal Panda’s Live Blackjack, Live Blackjack
VIP and Live Roulette
Put all your eggs in one basket when you play any of the eligible games and earn your ticket entries. One ticket can be earned for every $50 that is wagered. Up to 10 tickets can be won each day during the promotional period. Mr Panda will conduct a live draw on April 20th to announce the winning tickets.
Prizes
1st place- $500
2nd place- $200
3rd place- $100
All prizes are awarded in cash therefore no wagering is required before winnings can be cashed out.
When:
Qualifying period: 14 – 18 April 2022
Live Draw: 20 April 2022 on Royal Panda Live Blackjack
Eligible games:
Royal Panda Live Blackjack
Royal Panda Live Blackjack VIP
Royal Panda Live Roulette
If you are ready to start earning your tickets play Royal Panda today. To help get you started Royal Panda is offering all newbie players who make their first deposit 100% bonus up to 100%. If you don’t meet the requirements with your first bonus, just redeposit a second time and Royal Panda will credit the same bonus as the first with your second.
Easter Live Draw terms and conditions
The Easter Live Draw runs from Thursday 14th of April 2022 at 00:01 CEST (in local time) to Monday, 18th of April 2022 at 23:59 CEST (in local time).
Live Draw will take place on Royal Panda Live Blackjack
Gameplay outside the promotion period is not valid.
Gameplay via any device (desktop, mobile, tablet) qualifies for this promotion.
Only real money counts towards this promotion.
The promotion is based on a total of one draw done on Wednesday the 20th of April 2022 for a total prize pool of $800.
Each player can receive a maximum of ten tickets per day during the promotional period.
To qualify for one ticket, players must wager $50 in or more transactions during any day within the promotional period on any of the eligible games.
Royal Panda Casino
100% Welcome Offer up to $1000!
Join Royal Panda’s Live Blackjack Draw