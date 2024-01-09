G’day Mates, It’s Time to Strike it Rich at Aussie Play!

Feeling like the reels are stuck in molasses? Aussie Play Casino’s got your back with a juicy 235% Pokies Bonus to supercharge your bankroll and get those spins flying!

Aussie Play Casino is throwing a pokies party, and you’re invited! They’re slinging a whopping 235% bonus on top of your deposit, so you can spin those reels like a champion. Just use the code AUSSIELUCK and watch your bankroll take off.

Just chuck in a little dough (at least $10, depending on how you roll) and use the code AUSSIELUCK to unlock this beast.

Here’s the lowdown:

Bonus : 235% of your deposit, up to the size of your bankroll (woohoo!).

: 235% of your deposit, up to the size of your bankroll (woohoo!). Minimum deposit : $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, $30 for credit cards.

: $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, $30 for credit cards. Claim it : Up to five times! Go nuts, mate.

: Up to five times! Go nuts, mate. Max bet : Keep it chill with $10 per spin.

: Keep it chill with $10 per spin. Cashout cap : Win up to 30 times your deposit amount.

: Win up to 30 times your deposit amount. Wagering requirements : Play through the bonus + deposit 35 times before you can cash out those winnings.

: Play through the bonus + deposit 35 times before you can cash out those winnings. Game on : Slots, video slots, board games, scratchies, and keno are all fair game.

: Slots, video slots, board games, scratchies, and keno are all fair game. And that’s not all! New players get a $12,500 Welcome Package with free spins on The Mariachi slot just for plopping down $10. Score! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Aussie spirit and spin your way to victory with Aussie Play’s epic bonus!

Remember: This bonus is for new players only and comes with some terms and conditions, so be sure to check them out before you dive in. But hey, with a 235% boost, who can resist? Go get ’em, tiger!

So, what are you waiting for, mate? Head over to Aussie Play Casino, grab your bonus, and spin those reels to kingdom come! Just remember to gamble responsibly and have a blast!